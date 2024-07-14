Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Receives Prestigious Honor Entering 2024 Season
The Houston Texans took a considerable risk during the 2023 NFL Draft. They sent a haul of draft picks to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 selection, which landed them Will Anderson Jr. A year later, Anderson has since established himself as a prominent cornerstone of the Texans' organization.
He received Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl nod for the 2023 season, posting 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 67 pressures, 7.0 sacks, one pass deflection and one blocked field goal across 15 games. His 7.0 sacks set a new franchise record for most sacks in a single season by a rookie.
Anderson is one of the many reasons why the Texans are entering training camp with lofty championship aspirations. Per Touchdownwire, Anderson has taken the helm as the Texans' non-QB MVP heading into next season.
READ MORE: Jalen Pitre Still Considered Among League's Top Safeties Despite Down Year
"Even with the addition of Danielle Hunter, Anderson’s potential remains a mystery heading into Year 2, but he spent time working drills with All-Pro Myles Garrett. Much like Anderson, Garrett totaled seven sacks as a rookie before racking up 13 the following season. Could the same happen for the former Alabama star?" — Cole Thompson, USA Today
Anderson had several outstanding performances throughout the 2023 season as a rookie. Yet, Houston's Week 13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 3 showcased the potential he possesses as an MVP-caliber player.
In the win, Anderson notched five tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection, which resulted in an interception for cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. inside NRG Stadium.
"I think Will is obviously very high-demanding of himself and what his expectations are — I do think – we obviously went through all the tape – that there is room for Will to get better," defensive coordinator Matt Burke said.
"Obviously, he had a great season, and I love what he brings to the table and what he is for us, but there are definitely things he can get better at. I think there were times last year [where] Will was just throwing fastballs and being Will, and I think his understanding of the defense and some of the things we just talked about with protections and those things are kind of growing as I have conversations with him. So, excited to see where he takes that, for sure."
READ MORE: Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud Falls Short of 2024 ESPY Nomination
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.
Read More Houston Texans News
• NRG Stadium Sustains Damage From Hurricane Beryl
• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL
• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Under-Appreciated' Player on the Roster?