Texans Daily

Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs 'Can Open Up Playbook', Says C.J. Stroud

Stefon Diggs should be a massive help for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball along the sidelines after making a catch against the New England Patriots during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball along the sidelines after making a catch against the New England Patriots during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans showed their commitment towards building around quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason by trading for wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.

Diggs is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and now he'll be catching passes from Stroud, who believes his new target will make the Texans even more dynamic than they were a year ago.

“Yeah, Stef is somebody who definitely can open up your playbook," Stroud said. "But we have all of those guys around. He'll say that too. So, it's a five-headed monster. It's definitely super dope to have just a bunch of options.”

The message here from Stroud is simple, but profound. The Texans are proving that they have an all-around roster, and Diggs' step back as the certified top option means that Houston can be incredibly dangerous in the AFC.

It's clear that the offensive skill players have a Super Bowl on their mind, and that kind of confidence should permeate across the roster.

The Texans are now at training camp, preparing for the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1 in Canton, Oh. against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

READ MORE: ESPN Places Houston Texans Defensive Star Among Top Edge Players for 2024 Season

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!

 Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Read More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End

• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Underappreciated' Player on the Roster?

• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News