Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs 'Can Open Up Playbook', Says C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans showed their commitment towards building around quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason by trading for wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.
Diggs is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and now he'll be catching passes from Stroud, who believes his new target will make the Texans even more dynamic than they were a year ago.
“Yeah, Stef is somebody who definitely can open up your playbook," Stroud said. "But we have all of those guys around. He'll say that too. So, it's a five-headed monster. It's definitely super dope to have just a bunch of options.”
The message here from Stroud is simple, but profound. The Texans are proving that they have an all-around roster, and Diggs' step back as the certified top option means that Houston can be incredibly dangerous in the AFC.
It's clear that the offensive skill players have a Super Bowl on their mind, and that kind of confidence should permeate across the roster.
The Texans are now at training camp, preparing for the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1 in Canton, Oh. against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
READ MORE: ESPN Places Houston Texans Defensive Star Among Top Edge Players for 2024 Season
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End
• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Underappreciated' Player on the Roster?
• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL