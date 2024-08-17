John Metchie’s Amazing Comeback Results In First Touchdown With Houston Texans
John Metchie's NFL journey has been far from an easy one. He missed his first season due to a battle with Leukemia. He made his return to the football field last season, appearing in 16 games and totaling 16 catches for 158 yards while dealing with a knee injury.
Now, Metchie is healthy and gearing up for his second full season with the Houston Texans.
During preseason, Metchie has been building confidence and working his way to being a core piece of the Texans' wide receiver corps in a bench role.
In the club's third preseason contest in front of their home fans, Metchie found his way into the end zone for the first time in a Texans jersey.
In the first half against the New York Giants, Metchie caught three passes on four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. He built confidence leading up to the end zone grab, as he had a strong connection with Case Keenum as the second unit took over later in the half.
