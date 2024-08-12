New York Giants Starting QB to Return Against Houston Texans?
Later this week, the Houston Texans will hit the field for their third preseason contest, this time coming against the New York Giants.
The first team will get more reps as the Texans are mounting for a Super Bowl-hopeful season. Second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud is generating MVP buzz, and it should be an overall successful season in Space City.
However, in the contest, the Texans will be taking on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who will be getting his first bit of game action of the season. Last November, the Giants starting quarterback tore his ACL.
Jones has been a full participant in the Giants' training camp, but he didn't play in the team's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. It makes sense for the club to err on the side of caution with their starting quarterback.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Rookie RBs Getting 'Wake-Up Call' in Training Camp
Now, the Giants will have their starting quarterback for their contest against the Texans. Jones has a new-look offense to get accustomed to, as New York has been shaky offensively through the start of camp.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 12 noon CT.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
•Josh Allen’s Odd Response to Whether He Misses Texans' Stefon Diggs
•Houston Texans Rookie OT Earns Praise from Veteran Star
•NFL Power Rankings: Houston Texans Among Best Teams in League