Nico Collins Named Houston Texans' 'Most Important Non-Quarterback'
When the Houston Texans drafted Nico Collins in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Michigan prospect noted that his goal was to add his name to the list of greatest pass-catchers in league history.
Four years later, Collins became the fourth wide receiver in franchise history to reach over 1,000 yards — joining Brandin Cooks, DeAndre Hopkins and Hall of Famer Andre Johnson. He finished the 2023 season posting 1,297 yards on 80 catches and eight touchdowns to help the Texans finish with a 10-7 record.
Collins' career year resulted in a three-year contract extension in May, as he established himself as one of the league's top receivers. The Sporting News recently put together a list of each team's most important player outside of quarterback; Collins' success from the previous year has him representing the Texans.
"Collins now has some more playmaking company in Stefon Diggs, but Collins was rewarded for his 2023 breakout season like a No. 1. He signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal, locking him up as C.J. Stroud's go-to guy." — The Sporting News.
Collins is one of several reasons why the Texans are entering the 2024 season with lofty expectations. He will be at the helm of a position group that features second-year wideout Tank Dell and All-Pro Stefon Diggs, who the Texans landed in a trade from the Buffalo Bills in April.
