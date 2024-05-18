Predicting Texans Win Total For 2024 Season
The NFL announced its 2024 regular season schedule Wednesday night, and the Houston Texans' success from the previous year has made them one of the league's premiere teams.
They surpassed their modest expectations in 2023 by winning 10 games and advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, their success from the previous year has led to the Texans receiving the fourth-hardest schedule, which features seven opponents who qualified for last year's postseason.
On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss the Texans' realistic win total in 2024.
In addition to having the fourth-hardest schedule, the Texans have set a franchise record with six nationally televised games.
Houston's opponents will also feature three of the top quarterback prospects taken during the 2024 NFL Draft: No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), No. 3 pick Drake Maye (New England Patriots), and No. 10 selection J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings).
"We’re excited to go play ball — I don’t care where it is, when it is, our team will be ready to go," Ryans said. We’re excited about every game.
"Every game is important, we’re trying to stack more in the win column. That's what it's all about for me. Schedule release is a part of it. There’s a lot of hoopla and speculation about who's playing which primetime [games]."
