Second Year WR Listed As Intriguing Kick Return Option For Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell proved to be one of the more electrifying players in the league during his rookie season. If he had been on the field for more than the 11 games he saw action in, then he would have likely been one of the best receivers in the league after posting 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns.
Dell is entering year two of his young career and will be looked upon to showcase once again his considerable playability. That is why CBS Sports listed him as an exciting option for the Texans in the kickoff return game, with the new kickoff rules set to begin at the start of the 2024 season.
"Dell returned 11 punts and two kicks last season; but he was a big-play machine in the passing game, and with his speed, he'd make for a lights-out return man if he could find a hole in the defense."
As they mentioned, Dell returned 11 punts and two kickoffs last season, averaging 9.1 yards per punt return and 22.0 yards per kickoff return. He wasn't a staple by any means at the position, but with the new safer rules in place on kickoffs we could see more teams opting to go with star players with the hopes of changing the game in one swift move.
Dell fits that mold perfectly. He has shown a knack for using his talent and speed to create game-changing plays, and it would likely be fun to watch him regularly return kickoffs.
