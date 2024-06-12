Texans Daily

Second Year WR Listed As Intriguing Kick Return Option For Houston Texans

Caleb Skinner

Nov 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) jumps in the stands and celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell proved to be one of the more electrifying players in the league during his rookie season. If he had been on the field for more than the 11 games he saw action in, then he would have likely been one of the best receivers in the league after posting 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dell is entering year two of his young career and will be looked upon to showcase once again his considerable playability. That is why CBS Sports listed him as an exciting option for the Texans in the kickoff return game, with the new kickoff rules set to begin at the start of the 2024 season.

"Dell returned 11 punts and two kicks last season; but he was a big-play machine in the passing game, and with his speed, he'd make for a lights-out return man if he could find a hole in the defense."

As they mentioned, Dell returned 11 punts and two kickoffs last season, averaging 9.1 yards per punt return and 22.0 yards per kickoff return. He wasn't a staple by any means at the position, but with the new safer rules in place on kickoffs we could see more teams opting to go with star players with the hopes of changing the game in one swift move.

Dell fits that mold perfectly. He has shown a knack for using his talent and speed to create game-changing plays, and it would likely be fun to watch him regularly return kickoffs.

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

