Texans' C.J. Stroud Assisting Residents Impacted By Deadly Storm
As hundreds of thousands still recover from Thursday's devastating storm, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has extended a helping hand.
Sunday afternoon, Stroud spent time with residents, helping them clean up and donate essential items. He even found time to play catch with children in the neighborhood, leaving pleasant memories in a time of anguish.
Thursday's storm killed seven people and has left millions across the city without power. In a news conference held Sunday morning, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo described the storm as "a hurricane or some of the worst tragedies that come from Mother Nature."
Since joining the Texans as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud has ingrained himself into the city. In February, he participated in the Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park. He helped the foundation raise money for the Waymon Webster Scholarship fund while supporting HBCU scholars in accessing education resources for success.
Amid leading the Texans to a 10-7 regular season record in 2023, Stroud launched the C.J. Stroud Foundation and held several events to help the community. In December, Stroud and his foundation held a Christmas toy drive with Lily’s Toy Box.
