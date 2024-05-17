Texans’ Dylan Horton Announces Final Treatment For Cancer
Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton announced his final treatment amid his remission from Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on Thursday. Horton shared his message on Instagram by ringing the bell at an undisclosed hospital.
Horton's rookie season ended abruptly in December due to a non-football illness. In March, the team released a statement revealing Horton's diagnosis.
"I’m blessed to say that I’m currently in remission," Horton said. "I am grateful for the love from my family and friends, and support from the Texans organization and my doctors. My next objective is to complete my treatments, then get back to playing the game that I love. Thank you for your prayers and support as I continue this journey."
Horton played 10 games with the Texans before the premature end of his rookie year in 2023. He recorded 13 tackles, a pair of quarterback hits and one tackle for loss. Horton played in 175 defensive snaps, establishing himself as a reliable part of the Texans' defensive line and a significant contributor on special teams.
The Texans drafted Horton in the fourth round (No. 109 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He became a prominent prospect for general manager Nick Caserio and coach DeMeco Ryans after an impressive college career at TCU.
During his senior year, Horton set career highs, posting 52 tackles and 10.5 sacks. The 2022 Horned Frogs posted a 13-2 record before falling to Georgia during the NCAA National Championship game.
