Texans Star Wide Receiver Tank Dell Returns Following Shooting Injury
Second-year wide receiver Tank Dell has returned amid the Houston Texans' organized team activities (OTAs) at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Dell's return comes nearly a month after he was an innocent bystander in a Florida nightclub shooting on April 27.
Dell sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the shooting. In a statement released by the Texans, he was discharged from the hospital the following day.
READ MORE: Texans' Tank Dell Inspires Youth with Impromptu Training
"I am happy for Tank to get back out there," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He went through a very tragic situation. We are just happy that he is here. We are happy that he is back being able to do what he loves to do — and that's playing football."
Dell not only returned from the unfortunate incident Tuesday morning, but his appearance also showcased his recovery from a season-ending leg injury.
He sustained a broken fibula during the Texans' Week 13 victory over the Denver Broncos and had season-ending surgery on Dec. 4. As a rookie, Dell appeared in 11 games, recording 709 yards on 47 catches and seven touchdowns.
"It is fun to see him running around," Ryans said. He is the same player he's been for us — making plays and being a dynamic player. Everyone is excited to see Tank back out there for us."
READ MORE: DeMeco Ryans Shares Impressive Traits About Stefon Diggs
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.