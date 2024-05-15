Texans vs Ravens Headline Christmas Day Games Broadcast on Netflix
The NFL announced Wednesday morning that it had reached a three-year deal to stream Christmas Day games on Netflix, and the Houston Texans will be one of four teams featured for the 2024 season.
According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, the Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium on Dec. 25. The Week 17 contest will be a rematch of the 2023 Divisional Round contest, in which the Texans sustained a postseason elimination in January.
Houston also dropped their season opener against the Ravens last September. While posting a 0-2 record against Baltimore, both games took place at M&T Bank Stadium. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day for the league's second Netflix broadcast.
"When the schedule is released – whatever it is – we’re excited to go play ball — I don’t’ care where it is, when it is, our team will be ready to go," coach DeMeco Ryans said.
"We’re trying to be the best football team on the field that day. All the outside stuff, it really doesn't matter to us. It's just noise. Noise for other people to talk about. But for us and how we approach it, it's about being the best football team on the field."
The NFL will release the 2024 schedule in its entirety on May 15. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Texans will take on the Green Bay Packers for a Week 7 contest at Lambeau Field.
