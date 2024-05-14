USA Today Proposes Houston Texans Will Host Primetime Matchup in Week 1
The Houston Texans are going to garner some of the most attention across the NFL next season. A season ago, they were one of the most thrilling teams to watch, as rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was an emerging star. They had some exhilarating wide receivers. They had a first-year head coach in DeMeco Ryans. They were fun.
Heading into year two with Ryans as the head coach and Stroud under center, the team is primed for a leap. They had a good offseason, acquiring Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and having a solid 2024 NFL Draft. They're going to be just as fun as last season while being more talented.
With an upcoming schedule reveal, USA Today lobbied for the Texans to get a Week 1 primetime matchup.
The reigning Super Bowl champions will have a Thursday night matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles will play Friday night in Brazil. That leaves two more primetime slots available for the NFL's opening weekend, as USA Today alluded to.
"That leaves Houston open for one of the two remaining stand-alone slots on the opening weekend," USA Today wrote. "Detroit is no longer a stranger to the spotlight after last season’s run to the NFC championship game. A cross-conference contender matchup is an easy way to acclimate to the new season."
It makes sense. Both of those two teams have been up-and-coming and are primed for big seasons once again. With both being NFC playoff teams a season ago, there will be expectations placed on both teams. Having them square off in Week 1 to get a feel for where both teams are at would be exciting.
No matter what, the Texans will be a team with plenty of interest around them. Whether a primetime game or not, fans will be glued to the television to see this new-look Houston team with their new star power and returning talents.
