VIDEO: Houston Texans Stars CJ Stroud And Stefon Diggs Connect in OTAs
Fret not, Texans fans. Houston's star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is in town, making his first appearance at the team's OTAs. While they are voluntary and he's yet to make an appearance until now, he's finally getting work in with star quarterback CJ Stroud.
During his tenure with the Buffalo Bills, where he continually posted incredible numbers and was among the best receivers in the NFL, Diggs continued to have issues over the offseason with a lack of a presence around the club.
On Thursday, he made his first appearance with the Texans, beginning to build further chemistry with the team and his quarterback.
Last season, Diggs posted 1,183 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 107 receptions -- a down season during his four years spent in Buffalo. The 30-year-old has posted six straight seasons of surpassing 1,000 receiving yards or more.
With Stroud under center and in a wide receiver room alongside stars Nico Collins and Tank Dell, Diggs is staring at a huge opportunity. While he might not see as many targets as he used to and his streak hitting the 1,000-yard mark might be in jeopardy, the game is going to get made easier in the Texans offense.
Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 15 games last season. Playing a full 17 games and having an improved set of weapons, he and the receivers on the roster could be due for an enormous season.
