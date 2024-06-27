WATCH: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Breaks Down How He Set Himself Up For Success
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud put on one helluva performance his rookie season, reaching historic numbers on the way to earning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Stroud's success hasn't come by accident.
Stroud was a highly touted quarterback coming out of high school and went on to enroll at Ohio State becoming the Buckeyes' starting quarterback by his sophomore season. Stroud started two seasons for Ohio State finishing in the top-five of Heisman voting twice before being selected by the Texans second overall in the 2023 NFL draft.
Being so decorated throughout his career as a quarterback doesn't just happen. Stroud has manifested his success and according to him, it starts by being able to see your goals, turning them into achievements, and seeing your little successes become big successes.
Despite Stroud being so successful thus far through his football journey, he has yet to reach the ultimate goal of winning a championship. He was unable to do so during his two seasons at Ohio State and fell short during his rookie playoff campaign last season.
One thing is for certain now though, Stroud will likely have his best shot at achieving that coveted championship this season with the Houston Texans as the team has gone all in to create one of the best rosters in the league. If Stroud can maintain his level of play from a season ago he and the Texans will be one of the NFL's largest contenders to win the Lombardi Trophy.
