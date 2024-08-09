WATCH: Tank Dell Scores Explosive Touchdown In First Game After Return From Gunshot Wound
The Houston Texans are at it again for their second exhibition contest of the preseason, this time taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
In their second exhibition, the Texans are getting contributions from starters as the first-team players are getting some reps in before handing things off to the second string and other young players. While the team came away with no points on the first drive, C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell connected for a touchdown during their second offensive series on the field.
It was a 34-yard touchdown reception, which proves he took no step back this offseason despite missing some time after suffering a gunshot wound.
Dell looked to be in mid-season form on the scoring play, fighting off tackles to find his way into the end zone.
For Stroud, it's got to be reassuring to see such a play made from Dell, considering the help he will have from wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins within the Texans' star-studded offense.
