Highlights: Texans Select Cornerback Kamari Lassiter With Pick No. 42 in NFL Draft
The Houston Texans sat on their hands on Thursday, waiting until the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft to make their first selection of the event. Fortunately, they've done a solid job constructing a win-now roster for second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud leading up to the draft.
First getting a selection with pick No. 42 in the draft, the Texans opted to go with a defender, selecting Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter. The 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback spent three seasons in Athens, GA, winning two National Championships during his career with the Bulldogs.
While Lassiter had just one interception over his three-year college football career, which saw him appear in 44 contests, he's an incredible talent with great speed and solid play recognition.
According to PFF, Kassiter was the No. 36-ranked cornerback in college football a season ago. He earned an 85.4 defensive grade, with an 87.2 coverage grade. He's a smart player who is going to thrive in zone coverage and is an incredible tackler at the position, though he is undersized.
In the last season, he tallied 37 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. A member of the 2021 class, Lassiter was a four-star recruit and saw 29 starts over his three-year career.
The Texans will next pick at No. 59 after taking Lassiter, looking to plug up even more holes on the roster as a jump to contention could soon be coming in Houston. They hoist plenty of potential, and adding cheap, young talent in the draft is more than ideal for the Texans.
Here are some of his highlights from his time at Georgia: