Houston Texans Reveal Second Injury Report Before Titans Game
The Houston Texans have found disappointment in their last two contests. Taking losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens both late in the season is brutal, given one of those two teams could be in their playoff path this postseason.
With the AFC South locked up in their favor, the Texans will be in the playoffs. Finding good form will be essential for them as they are just 9-7 on the season and look to match their win total from 2023 with a victory in their season finale.
Houston suffered defeat against the Tennessee Titans earlier in the season, and that game was played in NRG Stadium. This time, they've got to hit the road to take on the Titans.
The game poses a big opportunity for the Texans, but getting and remaining as healthy as possible might be among the most important aspects of the matchup.
Non-participant:
- DE Denico Autry, knee
- DT Foley Fatukasi, ankle
- G Shaq Mason, knee
- CB Jeff Okudah, concussion
Limited participant:
- CB Kamari Lassiter, quad
- LB Christian Harris, ankle
- OL Juice Scruggs, foot
Houston's injury report got a bit cleaner on Thursday as players work back to getting healthy for a strong season finale.
