Texans Daily

Houston Texans Veteran Gives Major Praise to Rookie

Houston Texans veteran offensive lineman Tytus Howard has given major praise for rookie offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.

Ben Cooper

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans veteran offensive lineman Tytus Howard gave major praise for rookie offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.

"People don't know how hard it is to play tackle as a rookie and some of the stuff he's been doing is very impressive," Howard said.

The Texans selected Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he has a chance to start for Houston in his rookie season.

The Texans signed tackles Cam Robinson and Trent Brown to one-year deals in free agency, who are short-term options on the offensive line. They also have Blake Fisher at tackle, who was Houston's second-round pick in 2024.

The Texans have a lot of different combinations they can run on the offensive line this season, which is much-needed versatility after they struggled last season.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times in the 2024 season, which was the second most in the league.

Keeping Stroud upright must be a top priority for Houston if they want to be contenders in the 2025 campaign.

Ersery may or may not start in his rookie campaign, but he is impressing veterans like Howard and could be a tackle for the future for the Texans.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Houston Texans Signing Opens Up on Jon Gruden Connection

MORE: Houston Texans' New DB Shares First Thoughts on Returning to NFL

MORE: Houston Texans' Defensive Tandem Named Best in NFL

MORE: Houston Texans' 2025 Season Hinges on Make-or-Break Roster Move

MORE: Houston Texans DB Speaks Out on Team's Secondary

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.