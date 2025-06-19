Houston Texans Veteran Gives Major Praise to Rookie
Houston Texans veteran offensive lineman Tytus Howard gave major praise for rookie offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.
"People don't know how hard it is to play tackle as a rookie and some of the stuff he's been doing is very impressive," Howard said.
The Texans selected Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he has a chance to start for Houston in his rookie season.
The Texans signed tackles Cam Robinson and Trent Brown to one-year deals in free agency, who are short-term options on the offensive line. They also have Blake Fisher at tackle, who was Houston's second-round pick in 2024.
The Texans have a lot of different combinations they can run on the offensive line this season, which is much-needed versatility after they struggled last season.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times in the 2024 season, which was the second most in the league.
Keeping Stroud upright must be a top priority for Houston if they want to be contenders in the 2025 campaign.
Ersery may or may not start in his rookie campaign, but he is impressing veterans like Howard and could be a tackle for the future for the Texans.
