Back With Brawn: Texans O-Line Set for Breakout Season

The Houston Texans have been through their fair share of offensive linemen the past five years or so. Finding a quality starter is never a simple task a the best of times, so finding five to play cohesively as a unit with a matter of weeks to prepare is a potential nightmare.

But maybe Houston fans have a reason to sleep easy here.

The Texans enter the 2020 NFL season with a line that holds a huge amount of promise for the next few years to come. A high-priced Pro Bowl left tackle, a right tackle coming off on a debut year which had him named on the PFWA All-Rookie team, and three solid starters sandwiched between them.

Plus, five returnees.

"Continuity on the offensive line is a huge, huge, huge thing," offensive line coach Mike Devlin said. "I think all that helps when you're trying to form an offensive line."

The Texans are "back with brawn - which could potentially put to an end a five-year struggle to replace an entire offensive line, once one of the best in the NFL.

Time to Rewind

To put into perspective how many players they lost from their line in just two years, here are their starters for the majority of the 2015 season:

LT: Duane Brown

LG: Xavier Su'a Filo

C: Ben Jones

RG: Brandon Brooks

RT: Derek Newton

By the end of the 2017 season, not one of these players would play a further down for the Houston Texans.

This wasn't even their best line to date. Go back just two more years and you have Pro Bowlers like Wade Smith and Chris Myers starting alongside Brown, Newton, and Brooks.

The changes started slow, with Jones joining the unit in 2014 and Su'a Filo in 2015. This is where it all began to fall apart at the seams. Jones left for the Tennessee Titans before the 2016 season, with Brooks heading to the Philadelphia Eagles at the same time. Newton all but ended his career with two horrific knee injuries in late 2016. Brown was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, and finally, Su'a Filo left after the 2017 season having never quite reached his potential in Houston.

The Rocky Years

The speed of their decline on offense can be summarised by the sacks allowed year by year.

2015: 36

2016: 32

2017: 54

2018: 62

The Texans did the best they could with the players they had available through free agency. The likes of Breno Giacomini, Julie'n Davenport, Chris Clark, Kendall Lamm and so on all did their part but the line simply couldn't stay together.

Looking For Consistency

2019 marked a turning point for the Texans and Mike Devlin's offensive line. Laremy Tunsil was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to secure their left tackle position for the foreseeable future.

Tytus Howard and Max Scharping were drafted in the first and second rounds respectively and have both shown hunger, intelligence and ability. Zach Fulton allowed just one sack at right guard, while Nick Martin celebrated signing an extension with a career year at center.

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson may still have been sacked 44 times, but not all were down to the line, and with three new starters you cannot expect perfection off the bat. In pass-blocking, they excelled, with all starters recording grades of at least 70 per PFF.

Still, they have plenty of work to do. Despite Carlos Hyde rushing for 1,070 yards, their run blocking is a concern. Their run-blocking grade was only good enough for 28th in the NFL last season, per PFF, and whether or not Fulton and Martin are truly the long-term answers is still up for debate.

However, for the first time in a long time, the Texans enter a season with their starters locked on and with a year together under their belts. Throw in strong blockers from elsewhere such as tight end Darren Fells, and Watson will have reason to feel excited for the year ahead.

"You can just see it through the locker room, throughout the building how they just move as a unit and how they move as a group," Watson said. "Everywhere one person goes, everyone goes. You love to see that."

Consistency is key in the NFL; knowing the strengths, weaknesses, and quirks of your brothers either side of you will play helps you prepare for the next snap. This Texans offensive line is on the up, and Bill O'Brien and company deserve a huge amount of credit for building a group that is back ... with brawn.