'Coaching Fraternity' - Even Texans & Chiefs - Helping Each Other, Says O'Brien

The 2020 NFL season is like no other we have seen before, and hopefully, never will again. With the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc with the day-to-day lives of almost everyone in the country, it is a small miracle that this season is going ahead at all.

"The coaching fraternity in this league is awesome," said Houston Texas coach Bill O'Brien this week, citing one of the ways the NFL is making this work. "They’re just a bunch of great guys that are willing to help."

Keeping the NFL up and running has taken many adjustments from every single team, and yes, according to O'Brien, teams around the league have helped one another out.

O'Brien was asked whether he ever finds himself calling fellow coaches to discuss how to handle the compressed training camp, revealing, "I would talk to certain coaches early on."

It's always fascinating getting to peek behind the curtains in professional sports. Putting their professional rivalries to one side, it's clear that the NFL coaching community is a supportive bunch.

Despite their friendships off the field, as the regular season draws ever nearer, it seems this cooperation may be soon put on the back burner once again.

"I think as you get closer to the games now, I don’t know if they’re helping you too much," said O'Brien. "I think early on we did consult and guys would call me. Us and Kansas City were kind of the first ones because we have the earliest game. People reached out to me, ‘Hey, how’d you do this or how’d you do that.’ I think those phone calls are few and far between now once you get towards the beginning of the season."

This one-of-a-kind NFL season kicks off on September 10 with the Houston Texans heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on those Chiefs. O'Brien and his team will be seeking revenge following their 31-51 playoff defeat at the hands of head coach Andy Reid's eventual Super Bowl champions back in January.

And so no, we don't suspect O'Brien and Reid will be calling each other for advice too often in the coming weeks.