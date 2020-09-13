Deshaun Watson Looking for 'Rhythm' From Texans Offense

Every NFL preseason brings with it an infusion of confidence and an inherent belief that your team has improved and is set for a great year ... and then comes Week 1.

In an instant, hopes are raised or lowered as the reality of each team's situation comes into view.

This was the case for the Houston Texans, who suffered a 34-20 Thursday night loss to the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

A solution? It seems that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson believes his offense simply needs to find its 'rhythm.'

"We just have to continue to do our job, find the rhythm, get guys on the same page and that’s pretty much it," said Watson. "Make sure that, including myself, we just have to continue to keep improving and learn from this game, build on it and get ready for next week.''

READ MORE: Chiefs Over Texans - The Good And The Bad

READ MORE: Galatzan Gamer - Chiefs Run Over Texans In Season Opener 34-20

READ MORE: Fish Column - Fireworks & Fog: Texans Defense Again Befuddled In 34-20 Loss At KC

These might not the most revealing comments, but that doesn't make them untrue.

Watson did go on to make a very salient point regarding the number of new members of this Texans offense.

"We just have to get guys healthy, get guys back in that rhythm and chemistry," said Watson. "It was our first live action with some new pieces, so we’ve just got to continue to just keep growing, learning, watch the film, correct the mistakes and just get ready for next week. Those guys are coming along."

The two-time Pro Bowl QB had, by his standards, a relatively poor night at Arrowhead. Questionable offensive line play, particularly from the right side, unnecessary drops from receivers, and a game plan that didn't seem to play to Watson or his weapons' strengths left him with 20 of 32 for 253 passing yards, 27 in the rushing department, one interception, and two total touchdowns.

It was far from the start of the season and potential-revenge performance the Texans were hoping for against the team that knocked them out of the 2019 playoffs so unceremoniously. However, as Watson mentioned, this offense is coming off of an unusual and short preseason with a number of new weapons and a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

Perhaps with time and repetition, this offense will begin to hit its stride, hopefully in time to retain the AFC South crown. ... with its next chance to find its "rhythm'' coming next Sunday at home against a Baltimore Ravens team that is all about taking away its opponents' "rhythm.''