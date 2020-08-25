Deshaun Watson Looking to Build Texans 'Super Dynasty'

For Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal. The 24-year-old out of Clemson has won wherever he has been, and now, as far as he is concerned, winning that first Lombardi Trophy is the "top priority."

"I’m trying to pull a 'Big 3," Watson said. "I won a state championship, I won a national championship, so of course I’m trying to get a Super Bowl."

The two-time Pro Bowler and former 12th-overall pick has been expected to deliver wherever he has been and is no stranger to having heavy expectations thrust upon him. Back in 2017, Watson was compared to arguably the greatest NBA player of all time, Michael Jordan, by his college head coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers coach also notably stated after the Texans drafted Watson that "I think Houston just won a Super Bowl."

Three years on this prediction is yet to come true, however, Watson is nothing if not driven. And for the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, winning is not enough; he wants to be a legend.

"I’m trying to, of course, be 'legendary'," said Watson, who has a habit of saying things like this without somehow coming across as cocky ... just cocksure. "That’s my word since college. And for me to be that, I have to win a Super Bowl - and definitely win it with the Houston Texans."

Since their inception in 2002, the Texans have not come close to a Super Bowl berth. Six AFC South titles have come their way, but as of yet, they have never made it past the divisional round. ... Something that Watson is well aware of.

"We’ve never won one here before and we haven’t even come on the brink of winning one," Watson said. "We’ve got to get to that game before that, and then of course we can think about that. But yeah, I’m trying to create history and continue that and make it a dynasty."

Creating an NFL dynasty is as hard as it gets. Whether it's the 2000's New England Patriots, 1990's Dallas Cowboys, 1970's Pittsburgh Steelers, or the 1960's Green Bay Packers they all won multiple titles within the space of a decade.

If Deshaun Watson has it his way - his customary championship way - the 2020s is set to be the decade of the Texans.