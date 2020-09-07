Familiar Faces: Texans Practice Squad Taking Shape

The Houston Texans have been steadily building their practice squad up since they reached their initial 53-man-roster on Saturday. Bill O'Brien's team has officially announced the signings of 14 players, with two openings still available.

Practice Squad Members

Auzoyah Alufohai, NT (R)

Davin Bellamy, OLB

Anthony Chesley, CB

Nate Hall, ILB

Chad Hansen, WR

Jerald Hawkins, OL

Cordel Iwuagwu, G (R)

Greg Mancz, OL

Steven Mitchell Jr., WR

Elijah Nkansah, T

Jonathan Owens, S

Scottie Phillips, RB (R)

C.J. Prosise, RB

Tyler Simmons, WR (R)

Houston's practice squad consists of a strong mix of rookies and experience. Barring the rookies, Hawkins, and Prosise, all have spent time either on the Texans' active roster or practice squad in the past.

Hawkins has been in the NFL since being drafted in the fourth-round in 2016 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former LSU Tiger has spent most of his career either injured or as a backup, but with six regular-season appearances under his belt, he brings experience and knowledge to assist what is a young Texans offensive line.

A third-rounder in 2016, Prosise has a high ceiling which has never quite been met due to injury issues. After two successful tryouts in recent weeks, the Texans must have seen plenty of untapped potential to keep him around. Sitting on the practice squad will allow him to learn Houston's system slowly and without risking a heavy workload that could result in further injuries. Starting running back David Johnson is expected to succeed in Houston, but with his own injury issues a well-known issue, having an experienced player like Prosise waiting in the wings is a smart move.

The most notable former Texans brought back are Mancz and Mitchell Jr. Mancz has been with the Texans since going undrafted out of Toledo in 2015, starting all 16 games in 2016 at center, and appearing as a backup at guard and tackle in 35 games since.

He's had his fair share of injuries recently, and with a young and promising offensive line group, Mancz was seen as one of the players potentially on the bubble throughout training camp.

Mitchell Jr. is someone O'Brien has spoken fondly of in the past. A backup in 2018, he went on to start one game in 2019 with 37 receiving yards on six targets.

Don't be surprised if the Texans fill their last two openings prior to their Week 1 matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, as further roster moves continue throughout the week.