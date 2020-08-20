Fresh Start: How P.J. Hall Can Make Texans Roster

Sometimes we all need a fresh start, and NFL players are no different. Nose tackle P.J. Hall may not have hit the heights expected of him in two seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. But a return to his home state may just be what the doctor ordered for this former second-round pick.

The former Sam Houston State standout made 30 appearances during his time with Raiders coach Jon Gruden, recording two defended-passes, eight tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks in total. However, this wasn't enough for the Raiders, who decided they wanted to move on.

In hindsight, comments by both Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock this year hinted at their growing frustrations with Hall's weight and attitude.

"I’m anxious to see where his weight is; he came in overweight last year and at that position that can’t happen," said Gruden earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Mayock was more pointed with his criticism back in February: "P.J.’s got a challenge. We have a new defensive line coach coming in, and trust me, Rod Marinelli doesn’t put up with anything but 100-percent hustle. Nothing but."

In August they opted to release him following a failed physical with the Minnesota Vikings, closing the door on what would have been a trade for a seventh-rounder.

Subsequently, Hall returned to the Lone Star State via the waiver wire where he will fight for a spot on defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's defense. And while he has a good shot at making the roster given Houston's lack of depth at defensive tackle and his inherent talent, his weight appears to still be an issue, according to coach Weaver on Tuesday.

"He’s twitchy," said Weaver. "He can go out there and play the nose, he can play the 3-technique, provide some interior pass rush. We just have to make sure he’s in shape to do that."

While Weaver did say that the Texans "love what we see out of him," in a similar vein to Mayock's comments, Weaver also hinted that Hall has to be willing to put in the effort if he is to reach his potential.

"It’s all in front of him if he’s willing to go out there and do all of the things necessary to put himself on the football field," said the Texans coordinator.

In recent years the Texans have added a number of home-state players ... Keke Coutee, Charles Omenihu, and Cullen Gillaspia to name but a few. Hall has a chance to add to the Texan flavor of this season's roster; he just has to put in the blood, sweat, and tears.