Texans & AFC South: 'Strangest Division In NFL'

Mike Fisher

There's an old saying about a personal positive: "It ain't braggin' if it's true.''

As it relates to the 2020 NFL and the AFC South, maybe the old saying paraphrased applies ... about a negative assessment: "It ain't an insult if it's true.''

Colleague Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated labels the AFC South - in recent years the domain of perennial division champ the Houston Texans - as "The Strangest Division in Football.''

And, Orr writes, "The strangest division in football has spent the last few months getting even stranger.''

He cites:

*The Texans trade of DeAndre Hopkins, the offseason’s most second-guessed deal. 

*The Titans' "focus on building an offense around Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.''

*The Colts handing "the reins of their young offense to a 38-year-old'' Philip Rivers.

*And the once-promising Jaguars going "from chasing a playoff spot to positioning themselves for the No. 1 pick in 2021 draft.''

When you read it that way, it's hard to argue with the overall divisional evaluation.

READ MORE: Houston Icon Andre Johnson Leaving Texans Staff

Writes Orr: "Every team, in some way, seems to be reeling from disappointment.'' And specific to the Texans? "Houston not only blew a 24-point playoff lead to the Chiefs but also a chance to host the AFC Championship Game.''

Also worth noting from Orr's piece is that as "strange'' as it all might be, "this division was a few plays from having its best two teams face off for (last year's) AFC title.''

In 2020, the Houston Texans shouldn't mind being labeled as "strange'' assuming they once again accomplish what they so often do, as back-to-back winners of the South ... with titles in four of the last five years.

READ MORE: 

Texans 'Expert' Predicts 7-9; Let's Argue 'Science'

And maybe they can leave the "strangeness'' to the also-rans, including Tennessee's willingness, as Orr writes, of "coach Mike Vrabel to (discuss) severing a body part. (Go ahead, look it up.)

Also ... look up Conor Orr's overall look at the AFC South's "strangeness'' here.

