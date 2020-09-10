Texans At Chiefs GAMEDAY: NFL-Opening Revenge Would Be Sweet

After what feels like a lifetime, the NFL finally returns to our screens this Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. The Chiefs enter Week 1 as the favorites fresh off of a Super Bowl win, with Houston looking to redeem itself after giving up a 24-0 lead to lose 51-31 in the playoffs last season.

“We have an opportunity going to the defending Super Bowl champs’ home stadium right off the bat and compete with a great team; that’s what you want,” said Deshaun Watson, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last week. “This is the best opportunity you can have to start the season.”

Injuries

The Texans enter Week 1 with three key injuries to watch for. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, rookie outside linebacker Johnathan Greenard, and fullback Cullen Gillaspia have all been listed as questionable.

The biggest potential loss here by far is Cooks, with Greenard and Gillaspia expected to play backup roles so start the season. The seventh-year receiver out of Oregon State is expected to have a big role to play in an offense now void of All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

While not an out-and-out replacement for the now-Arizona Cardinals receiver, Cooks forms part of a renewed receiving corps including fellow veterans Will Fuller, Randall Cobb, and Kenny Stills among others.

For the moment there is Cooks optimism.

But ... The Texans have depth in numbers in terms of offensive weapons this year and the loss of Cooks, should that end up the case, isn't the end of the world with plenty of other receiving options. However, the speedster has the ability to stretch defenses and thus create space for his fellow offensive weapons. Expect to see more of Stills in particular if Cooks does miss out.

Matchups to watch

Offense

There are a number of matchups worth keeping your eye on come Thursday night. Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil will be tasked with keeping fellow Pro Bowler Frank Clark at bay, far from an easy challenge.

Sticking with the offensive line, second-year first-rounder Tytus Howard will be returning to start at right tackle. Star defensive tackle Chris Jones will be a handful for the youngster, but given how promising his rookie campaign was, the Texans should feel quietly confident of keeping quarterback Deshaun Watson upright.

Naturally, we can't discuss matchups without mentioning Houston's receiving corps once again. It will be fascinating to see how the Texans utilize the likes of Fuller and Cobb, alongside their strong tight ends Darren Fells, Jordan Akins, and the wildcard that is Kahale Warring. Throw in the dual-threat nightmares that are David and Duke Johnson, and of course, Watson, and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has plenty of options to challenge the Chiefs starting secondary that includes former Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Defense

Looking to Houston's defense and it is on some ways the "same old.'' Can the seemingly slim Texans cornerback group keep tabs on Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins, and Travis Kelce?

With Gareon Conley now on injured reserve, and both Lonnie Johnson and Philip Gaines coming off of the injury report, it is set to be a tough first game for Houston's secondary. While the safety spots seem all but locked down with Justin Reid and Eric Murray, we have yet to see how this cornerback group is coming along. Hopefully, second-year man Johnson can put his promising training camp work to good use, while veteran Bradley Roby keeps Hill at bay.

One player to watch here is rookie John Reid. The Penn State product has been receiving rave reviews since his arrival and is expected to receive more snaps than initially thought. A smart and hard-working player, Reid could be a key player working the slot receivers.

The defensive front is set for a tough game against one of the most unpredictable and hard to contain quarterbacks in the game. If the Texans stand a chance of winning, it will be because they've kept Patrick Mahomes under constant pressure.

Defensive end J.J. Watt is once again healthy and ready to go, while second-year Charles Omenihu looks set to take over starting duties this season after a promising start in 2019.

Defensive tackles Ross Blacklock and P.J. Hall have big shoes to fill after the departure of D.J. Reader. Blacklock should contribute to the pass-rushing game more so than as a run stuffer, with Hall covering the rush. They will have to hit the ground running if they are to contain rookie first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire who enters the league with big expectations on his shoulders.

Prediction

The Chiefs start the season with a lineup mostly unchanged since the Super Bowl win. They enter Arrowhead with the momentum behind them (though just 17,000 in the building due to COVID restrictions) and motivation to retain their crown. The game figures to start with a social-justice moment (read more here) ... and then ...

The Chiefs are the favorites to leave 1-0 and rightly so, but Houston has the potential to pull off an opening-day upset.

If Anthony Weaver's defense can contain Mahomes as they did last October when Houston left 31-24 victors, then the Texans stand a good chance. Tim Kelly's offense is stacked and unpredictable which should work in their favor.

Ultimately, Houston's secondary and lack of depth on the defensive front is a concern against an offense this well-rounded. Bill O'Brien's team has every chance to leave with a Week 1 upset under their belts, but I wouldn't bet on it.

Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 34.

The Final Word

"You look at everything that they’ve done last season and even years past that they’ve played against us, [and] you try to formulate a game plan. There are going to be very few opportunities, so when you do have them, you need to be sure to execute. I think that’s what you saw in the playoffs.” - Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.