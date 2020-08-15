SI.com
Texans Daily
How Watt Both 'Feels Like A Rookie' And Feels 'Old-School'

Mike Fisher

J.J. Watt is more of a "lawn-mowing'' kind of guy than he is a "piano-playing'' kind of guy. But the Houston Texans iconic defensive lineman is multi-talented ... which explains on how the start of Houston Texans training camp allows him to both "feel like a rookie'' and feel "old-school.''

“It felt like the first time you got to put the pads on as a rookie in the NFL,'' Watt said, maybe in part because doing so allowed a freedom from the burdens of a COVID-19-heavy offseason. "You put the pads on and things are different.

"It’s football. It’s real football.''

And therefore, said the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year ...

“It was fun. I got that old school feeling and it felt really good.”

So ... "like a rookie'' and "old-school'' both. And really, it makes perfect sense. Quarantine and hiatus meant occupying his time. For the Watts, what did that mean?

"My wife is learning the piano; That looks hard, so I don’t think I’m going to do that,'' said J.J., who added that, "In terms of actual hobbies, I wasn’t like whittling bird houses or anything. I cut the grass a lot when I was back in Wisconsin. I did become a very big fan. I have a lot of land back there, like 38 acres. I cut the grass and I would line the field, so I have a lot of respect for groundskeepers.''

The five-time first-team All-Pro, who also noted that he spent the offseason studying "the business world,'' was a vocal Nleader this offseason when it came to raising questions about league safety in this environment. And even with that behind him, the Texans are surely haunted by the fact that their best player has dealt with season-ending injuries in three of the last four seasons.

The Texans, featuring QB DeShaun Watson leading the offensive and Watt leading the defense, often seem on the verge of something big. Surely those Watt injuries have played a role in preventing the attaining of the biggest of goals.

“It’s obviously frustrating,'' Watt said. "There’s one goal and one goal only, and that’s to bring a championship to this city. That’s what we continue to work for. That’s why we continue to put in the work and continue to do what we do. The goal has not changed.''

Last season, Houston made the NFL Playoffs but lost to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs. This season? The Texans are at Kansas City on Sept. 10 to open the NFL season.

"We’re creating a very customized schedule to make sure that it all points towards that first game in Kansas City,'' Watt said. "Personally, I have a tendency to get very amped up and I want to be all out every day and the biggest thing is remembering that this is all leading up to a game in Kansas City. The schedule that we’ve got and the plan that we have in place is a very good one. Sometimes I have to respect and appreciate that we’re all doing the right thing to get there.”

That's an old-school approach ... featuring the enthusiasm of a rookie.

Houston Texans

