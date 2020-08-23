SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans Camp: The NFL's Only GM Who Does Push-Ups On The Field

Mike Fisher

You've either seen NFL practice footage or, in a pre-COVID-19 time, maybe you've seen a training camp practice in person. You are therefore accustomed to the normal "Roaming of The GM,'' during which an executive in a suit and maybe a tie descends from his lofty perch inside the team's HQ to observe ... before he scurries back into the AC, a comfy leather chair beneath him. 

And then there is Bill O'Brien, who as his Houston Texans entered the weekend at stay-at-home training camp realized he'd made a mental error ... forcing himself to endure the self-induced punishment of push-ups, the same rule he applies to his players.

"We try to hold everybody accountable, so that’s basically what he was doing, holding himself accountable,'' said linebacker Zach Cunningham, who was impressed that O'Brien tossed in a one-handed push-up.

"I didn't think he had it," Cunningham said with a laugh.

READ MORE: Cunningham Future: Low-Key About A Big Payday

O'Brien, of course, doubles as the Texans GM and head coach. So his on-the-field presence is natural. But punishment push-ups? No, not a lot head coaches engage in that practice, either. 

O'Brien noted that this weekend would've marked a Texans' preseason game, and in explaining Friday's "mental day'' said, "You have a checklist of things that you have to get done before the season starts.''

So the "mental-day'' intensity is ratcheting up. And so, in the case of errors, are the push-ups. Worth noting, though, is that the coach/GM and his guys have done this exercise for years, proving that O'Brien is true to his word.

“Yeah, I got ahead in the schedule,” O’Brien told reporters in 2017. “I was going to another period, and I was skipping a period, so I punished myself. It’s what you got to do. You have to hold yourself accountable. I did 30.”

Houston Texans

