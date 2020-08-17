Laremy Tunsil wants 2020 to be "just one of the best seasons I ever had.'' And the Houston Texans think the Pro Bowl left tackle and a sort of "whole package'' can make that happen.

"To know the whole package, to know the whole offense and see him work,'' QB Deshaun Watson said as the Texans march through their stay-at-home training camp. "It's been incredible," Watson said.

Tunsil came to Houston a year ago in trade, and eight days later he was in the starting lineup. So "the whole package'' is about an improved comfort level with the playbook and with teammates, might be aided by the new contract he signed with Houston, and features a reduction in his lone bugaboo: Penalties.

“I’m going to go ahead and throw this out there: my main goal is to fix the penalties I had last year," said Tunsil, who jumped offsides 14 times last season "That was one of the main things I wanted to work on and work with Deshaun this offseason."

That is largely about comfortability, which should not be a problem in 2020.

"He's been in the system now for a year," coach Bill O'Brien said, noting that "everything from the cadence to his own assignment (to) working with the other guys up front'' can be a challenge to a new O-lineman.

Said Watson: "We've built that chemistry off the field as more than just being a teammate, (but more,) as a brother. I know he's going to have another, even better season this year."

Tunsil has also developed a "brotherhood'' in the O-line room, where all five starters from a year ago return. ... more of the "whole-package'' mindset.

"Moral of the story is just I want to improve," Tunsil said. "I want to keep improving every year that I have. I'm going into my fifth year. I want it to be just one of the best seasons I ever had."