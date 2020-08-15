Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks the walk.

A couple of years ago, young Watson appeared in Dallas at a Habitat For Humanity function ... and I was in attendance. His presentation seemed off-the-cuff, off-the-top-of-his-head - and it was stunning and moving as he talked about overcoming obstacles growing up.

He seemed, to me, even at, what, 21? ... a person able to lead a room.

Just like he leads a team.

“It’s just in my DNA,'' said Watson on Friday as he met the media at the Texans' stay-at-home training camp. "Leadership just comes with responsibility and things like putting the work first. People just follow. That’s how I lead.''

The achievements in that area are notable. A summer youth reading program in Houston. A book authored by the QB called “Pass It On.” A push for the NFL, via a players video, that moved the league to further its civil-rights efforts. Involvement in a campaign to remove the name of a pro-slavery benefactor from the honors college at Clemson.

“I think it’s grown in the way of just knowledge and learning,'' Watson said. "There’s a lot of different things I’ve seen, especially with social justice, politics and things like that, but I didn’t really understand fully. I understand the side that I grew up on, but I didn’t understand the other side. So being able to understand both sides and then knowing who I am as a person and what I believe in, then I can be able to speak up.''

Ultimately, of course, Watson has an on-field job to do as well. In a COVID-19 time, part of that leadership is about guiding teammates into safe behaviors.

“We’ve got to be responsible,'' he said, citing teammate , J.J. Watt and coach Bill O’Brien as other figures pushing the message. "We’ve got to be professionals. We’ve got to do it the right way. For us to be able to do what we want to do, and that’s play and have a season and stay on a team, you have to be able to give that advice, give those leadership talks.''

And then comes the translation onto the field.

"I know it’s a lot of pressure to play quarterback, especially for this organization,'' said Watson, clearly of the mindset that he and his Texans are next-step ready. "We want to achieve things this organization hasn’t done. I feel like I have the mindset and have the work ethic and the pieces around me to be able to do that.''