SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeGM ReportGame DayHouston TexansNews
Search

QB Deshaun On Leadership: 'It's In My DNA'

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks the walk.

A couple of years ago, young Watson appeared in Dallas at a Habitat For Humanity function ... and I was in attendance. His presentation seemed off-the-cuff, off-the-top-of-his-head - and it was stunning and moving as he talked about overcoming obstacles growing up.

He seemed, to me, even at, what, 21? ... a person able to lead a room.

Just like he leads a team.

“It’s just in my DNA,'' said Watson on Friday as he met the media at the Texans' stay-at-home training camp. "Leadership just comes with responsibility and things like putting the work first. People just follow. That’s how I lead.''

The achievements in that area are notable. A summer youth reading program in Houston. A book authored by the QB called “Pass It On.” A push for the NFL, via a players video, that moved the league to further its civil-rights efforts. Involvement in a campaign to remove the name of a pro-slavery benefactor from the honors college at Clemson.

“I think it’s grown in the way of just knowledge and learning,'' Watson said. "There’s a lot of different things I’ve seen, especially with social justice, politics and things like that, but I didn’t really understand fully. I understand the side that I grew up on, but I didn’t understand the other side. So being able to understand both sides and then knowing who I am as a person and what I believe in, then I can be able to speak up.''

Ultimately, of course, Watson has an on-field job to do as well. In a COVID-19 time, part of that leadership is about guiding teammates into safe behaviors.

“We’ve got to be responsible,'' he said, citing teammate , J.J. Watt and coach Bill O’Brien as other figures pushing the message. "We’ve got to be professionals. We’ve got to do it the right way. For us to be able to do what we want to do, and that’s play and have a season and stay on a team, you have to be able to give that advice, give those leadership talks.''

And then comes the translation onto the field.

"I know it’s a lot of pressure to play quarterback, especially for this organization,'' said Watson, clearly of the mindset that he and his Texans are next-step ready. "We want to achieve things this organization hasn’t done. I feel like I have the mindset and have the work ethic and the pieces around me to be able to do that.''

Comments

Houston Texans

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans OLB Duke Ejiofor Sustains Torn ACL In Practice At Training Camp

Houston Texans OLB Duke Ejiofor Sustains Torn ACL In Practice At Training Camp

Mike Fisher

by

GNBUZZ

NFL On Saturdays? Beware, College Football - ‘I Drink Your Milkshake'

NFL On Saturdays? Beware, College Football - ‘I Drink Your Milkshake'

Mike Fisher

Texans Camp: David Johnson Wants To Be 'Lethal' - And Is In Team-Best Shape

Houston Texans Camp: RB David Johnson Wants To Be 'Lethal' - And Is In Team-Best Shape

Mike Fisher

Texans Decide No Fans For NFL Home-Opener Vs. Ravens

In A COVID-19 World Of '50-50 Decisions,' The Houston Texans Have Made A Key One As It Relates To Week 2 Of The NFL Season At NRG Stadium

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Report: Bill O'Brien compares meeting with DeAndre Hopkins to one with Aaron Hernandez

Michael Irvin says in a conversation with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting they had to one with Aaron Hernandez.

Patrick D. Starr

by

ObamaIsARacist

Bill O'Brien Named the General Manager of the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have named head coach Bill O'Brien the general manager of the organization and named Jack Easterby the Vice President of Football Administration.

Patrick D. Starr

by

astronix

Texans Will Fuller's Health Is Concerning Bill O'Brien

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien admits it is hard for Will Fuller V to stay healthy and it is becoming an issue for the offense.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Timmy 57

Houston Texans Lamar Miller a Potential Cap Casualty? Slow Your Roll

Analyst John Clayton predicts Houston Texans Lamar Miller could be a cap casualty before the season and he is wrong.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SittingBull

SOTT Seven Round Mock Draft Version 1.0: Texans defensive front receives much-needed help

A Houston Texans seven-round mock draft where the defensive front has talent added and a wide receiver is added to help give Deshaun Watson another weapon.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr