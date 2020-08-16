Texans Camp: Watson's Favorite Plays? 'Go,' 'Go' And 'Go'

Once upon a time, football life as a decision-making thrower was relatively easy for Deshaun Watson. His pet play? A “Go route to Hop for six.”

"Hop'' - three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins - has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. So, that's no longer an option.

But what about 'Go,' 'Go' And 'Go'?

The Houston Texans QB's new pet play, as on-field training camp gets underway this weekend?

“Go routes to 15 (Will Fuller), Go routes to 12 (Kenny Stills), Go routes to 13 (Brandin Cooks),'' Watson said.

But wait. There's more.

"Crossing routes to 18 (Randall Cobb), 16 (Keke Coutee), the Johnson boys (running backs David Johnson and David Johnson) coming out of the backfield,'' Watson said, "and spreading the ball around.

“Being able to find the open man and take my game to another level and just spread the wealth.”

The Texans will be forced to spread the wealth out of necessity. With the Texans lacking a classic No. 1 wideout, at least in the archetypal sense, Houston will rely on Watson to find the open target. Additionally, the receiving targets will have to carry their weight and win their matchups, which will create opportunities for teammates.

“Now we have depth and we have a lot of experience and a lot of veteran guys,” said Watson. “We’ll be able to spread it around. Guys are going to do their part to be able to get touchdowns.”

If the Texans can excel at divvying up the targets, and taking advantage of them, defensive coordinators will have a challenging time keying on any particular target to slow down the offense.

However, Watson has multiple options in mind that he would love to try out Week 1 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Maybe Texans life would be easier with a clear No. 1 pass target for those "Go routes,'' which of course are deep down-field throws. Or maybe the talent exists here to "spread the wealth.''

Houston made its Hopkins trade for a variety of reasons - reasons of finance and reasons of personality - but also because it is believed that the accumulation of talent can keep the Texans' head above water when it comes to a return to the NFL Playoffs.

Hopkins was key to helping the Texans get there last year; Watson - and his knack for extending plays and then finding the open target - will this year be more important that ever.

In other words: Go, Go, Go.