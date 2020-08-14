For NFL players attempting to ramp up to "football shape'' following a COVID-19-driven layoff, this start of "stay-at-home'' training camp is going to require a period of adjustment.

Unless you're Houston Texans running back David Johnson.

'David Johnson has been a great addition to this team,'' coach Bill O'Brien said amid the Texans' Friday workout, per The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "He’s come back in great shape.''

And ...

“Pound for pound,'' writes Brandon Scott of SportsRadio 610, quoting O'Brien, "he’s probably in the best shape of anybody on our team.''

This is more "pleasing'' than "shocking'' - and of course it's especially pleasing because Johnson's migration to Houston is the result of the controversial blockbuster trade that sent superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona.

But Johnson's when-healthy credentials are impeccable - and the Texans clearly think they'll be able to hand the ball to a three-down workhouse with star potential.

“(Former Texans standout) Arian Foster was a great three-down back,'' O’Brien said recently on the team's Texans All Access show, wishing to avoid comparisons before tiptoeing there. "Since then, we really haven’t had that guy until now with David Johnson. We’ve got a three-down back that can run the football. He’s a really good receiver out of the backfield. Very smart, very professional. We think he’s gotten off to a great start.''

Of course, it's also about the finish. The 6-1, 224-pound Johnson was an All-Pro in 2016, but injuries have slowed him since then. In Houston, Duke Johnson will also see time in the backfield, with O'Brien saying, "I think both of those guys in the backfield give us a lot of versatility.”

As Johnson said to the Texans site,

"We're going to be a lethal threat,'' Johnson told Deepi Sidhu of the Texans radio team. "Not just with running, but with catching the football.''

And also, it seems, with best-on-team conditioning.