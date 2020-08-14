SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeGM ReportGame DayHouston TexansNews
Search

Texans Camp: David Johnson 'Lethal' - And In Team-Best Shape

Mike Fisher

For NFL players attempting to ramp up to "football shape'' following a COVID-19-driven layoff, this start of "stay-at-home'' training camp is going to require a period of adjustment.

Unless you're Houston Texans running back David Johnson.

'David Johnson has been a great addition to this team,'' coach Bill O'Brien said amid the Texans' Friday workout, per The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "He’s come back in great shape.''

And ...

“Pound for pound,'' writes Brandon Scott of SportsRadio 610, quoting O'Brien, "he’s probably in the best shape of anybody on our team.''

This is more "pleasing'' than "shocking'' - and of course it's especially pleasing because Johnson's migration to Houston is the result of the controversial blockbuster trade that sent superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona.

But Johnson's when-healthy credentials are impeccable - and the Texans clearly think they'll be able to hand the ball to a three-down workhouse with star potential.

“(Former Texans standout) Arian Foster was a great three-down back,'' O’Brien said recently on the team's Texans All Access show, wishing to avoid comparisons before tiptoeing there. "Since then, we really haven’t had that guy until now with David Johnson. We’ve got a three-down back that can run the football. He’s a really good receiver out of the backfield. Very smart, very professional. We think he’s gotten off to a great start.''

Of course, it's also about the finish. The 6-1, 224-pound Johnson was an All-Pro in 2016, but injuries have slowed him since then. In Houston, Duke Johnson will also see time in the backfield, with O'Brien saying, "I think both of those guys in the backfield give us a lot of versatility.”

As Johnson said to the Texans site,

"We're going to be a lethal threat,'' Johnson told Deepi Sidhu of the Texans radio team. "Not just with running, but with catching the football.''

And also, it seems, with best-on-team conditioning.

Comments

Houston Texans

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL On Saturdays? Beware, College Football - ‘I Drink Your Milkshake'

NFL On Saturdays? Beware, College Football - ‘I Drink Your Milkshake'

Mike Fisher

Texans Decide No Fans For NFL Home-Opener Vs. Ravens

In A COVID-19 World Of '50-50 Decisions,' The Houston Texans Have Made A Key One As It Relates To Week 1 Of The NFL Season At NRG Stadium

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Report: Bill O'Brien compares meeting with DeAndre Hopkins to one with Aaron Hernandez

Michael Irvin says in a conversation with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting they had to one with Aaron Hernandez.

Patrick D. Starr

by

ObamaIsARacist

Bill O'Brien Named the General Manager of the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have named head coach Bill O'Brien the general manager of the organization and named Jack Easterby the Vice President of Football Administration.

Patrick D. Starr

by

astronix

Texans Will Fuller's Health Is Concerning Bill O'Brien

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien admits it is hard for Will Fuller V to stay healthy and it is becoming an issue for the offense.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Timmy 57

Houston Texans Lamar Miller a Potential Cap Casualty? Slow Your Roll

Analyst John Clayton predicts Houston Texans Lamar Miller could be a cap casualty before the season and he is wrong.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SittingBull

SOTT Seven Round Mock Draft Version 1.0: Texans defensive front receives much-needed help

A Houston Texans seven-round mock draft where the defensive front has talent added and a wide receiver is added to help give Deshaun Watson another weapon.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Houston Texans Extend Rookie Mini-Camp Invite to Ole Miss QB Jordan Ta'amu

Houston Texans Extend Rookie Mini-Camp Invite to Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu

Patrick D. Starr

by

T-Rex832

Laremy Tunsil feels Bill O'Brien is doing a "great job" leading the Texans

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil feels head coach Bill O'Brien is doing a good job leading the team despite the recent criticism of trading away DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr