Texans Camp: 'Sky Is The Limit' for LB Jonathan Greenard

With the third-round pick in the 2020 draft, the Houston Texans took Florida Gators outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard. Standing at 6-3 and 262 pounds, the 23-year-old cuts an imposing figure at a position of need for this Texans defense.

Newly-appointed defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will have a job on his hands deciding who should start opposite veteran Whitney Mercilus, but by the sounds of Weaver's comments during Tuesday's press conference, Greenard is making himself known.

"Oh man, Jon Greenard – he’s a physical ballplayer. You see that particularly when he’s setting the edge in the run game," said Weaver.

Houston's run defense ranked 25th in the NFL last season in yardage allowed, and after losing defensive tackle D.J. Reader in free agency, their run defense could be set to struggle further this season. As such, Weaver's praise of Greenard 's edge-setting ability comes as welcome news.

And his praise of the rookie didn't stop there.

"You can see that the sky is the limit for that kid," Weaver said. "He’s very smart. You can teach him all the fundamental underneath coverage drops, particularly zone drops. Like I said, he can set the edge. He’s only going to develop and continue to get better as a pass rusher."

With a short training camp to adjust to a new system, Greenard has a tough first year ahead of him. It will take a strong mind and work ethic to make the best of this unconventional NFL season. Thankfully for Texans fans, it seems Greenard and fellow rookie defensive lineman Ross Blacklock have the right attitude.

"He’s another guy, just like Ross," said Weaver, "who just continues to go out there and attack the practice field every day. As long as he continues to do that, he’s going to be as good as he can possibly be."

The Texans kick off the 2020 NFL season in less than a month against the Kansas City Chiefs. And, hopefully, the rookie Greenard's training camp continues to impress over the coming weeks.