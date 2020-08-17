SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans Camp: WR Kenny Stills Moves to Active Roster

Mike Fisher

The Houston Texans executed a pair of roster moves on Sunday, featuring shift of wide receiver Kenny Stills from the active/non-football illness list to the team's active NFL roster.

Additionally, linebacker Dylan Cole was moved from the PUP list to the active roster.

Stills, who was was placed on NFI on August 7, is among a host of Texans receivers vying for snaps behind Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller. The Texans also signed off the Dallas Cowboys' roster free agent Randall Cobb, a veteran who is a talent in the slot. Also in play: third-year receiver Keke Coutee, who will be looking to return to his electrifying rookie form this season, rookie Isaiah Coulter and return specialist DeAndre Carter.

But with the absence of DeAndre Hopkins (traded away to Arizona in the David Johnson swap), there is a vacancy. After coming to Houston in a 2019 trade with the Miami Dolphins, Stills had 40 catches for 561 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Cole, meanwhile, is coming back from a torn ACL last year.

READ MORE: 

Texans Camp: Watson's Favorite Plays? 'Go,' 'Go,' Go'

QB Deshaun Watson obviously views Stills as being in play as a dangerous target in 2020, this week suggesting that he's got a new "pet play'' of sorts. The Houston standout mentioned getting Johnson involved in the passing game, and he mentioned Cobb among the other wide receivers who are capable of moving the chains. But most of all?

“Go routes to 15 (Will Fuller), Go routes to 12 (Kenny Stills), Go routes to 13 (Brandin Cooks),'' Watson said.

And with Sunday's roster move, Stills is officially ready to "go.''

Houston Texans

