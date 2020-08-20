SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans Coaches Give The 'Goods' On Rookie Blacklock

Anthony Wood

The Houston Texans entered 2020 with a big hole that needed urgent attention. After the departure of defensive tackle D.J. Reader in free agency, a player fellow defensive lineman J.J. Watt described as "the best nose guard in the league," the Texans were tasked with finding an instant starter to replace him.

Taking over from one of the best, if not the best, at his position in the NFL is no mean feat. However, with the 40th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Texans selected DT Ross Blacklock out of TCU to take over from Reader, now with the Bengals. 

And while it is still very early in the development of Blacklock, head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien said on Tuesday that t so far he "has done a good job."

The 6-3, 290-pound lineman out of Missouri City, Texas, drew further praise from his new coach who described him as "a really good guy."

"He’s quiet, he works hard," said O'Brien. "He’s been out there every day. You can tell just from him being out there every day and being coached by (coordinator Anthony) Weaver, he’s getting better and better."

Blacklock finished his college career by being named First-Team All-Big 12, Second-Team AP All-Big 12, and Honorable-Mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, per TCU. Combine these accolades with his high draft selection, and the Texans clearly see potential in the 22-year-old.

"We have high expectations obviously for Ross and if he stays out there every day and keeps grinding, he’s going to be a good player," said O'Brien.

So there you go. "Good job.'' "Good guy.'' "Good player.''

Good!

That sentiment was mirrored by his defensive coordinator coach Weaver who also spoke to the media on Tuesday.

"Ross is a joy to coach," said Weaver, who went on to say; "I couldn’t be more happy with how he has progressed to this point."

Along with fellow drafted rookies outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, and cornerback John Reid, this Texans defense will have a different look to it in 2020. Hopefully, this injection of youth will give Weaver plenty to work with as this already-tumultuous season kicks off.

