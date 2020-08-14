Texans Decide No Fans For NFL Home-Opener Vs. Ravens

The Houston Texans on Friday became the latest team to bow to the COVID-19 crisis by announcing that no fans will be present for the team's first home game, Sunday, September 20 vs. the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium.

"We have made the difficult decision to not host fans at NRG Stadium in the month of September as we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our fans during these challenging times," said Texans president Jamey Rootes via the club's website. "Our fans provide the best home-field advantage in the NFL and we remain hopeful for their return to NRG Stadium once it is safe to do so."

The Texans have yet to determine whether fans will be allowed to attend future home games later in the year. The team cites as a determining factor that ongoing status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater Houston area, "which is currently at the highest threat level (RED).''

READ MORE: NFL Will Play, Jerry Says - And 'Will Be An Inspiration' To The Country

Not every team in the NFL - or even every team in Texas - is following the exact same guidelines as the Texans are. The Dallas Cowboys, to name one, are intent on hosting fans at AT & T Stadium, team owner Jerry Jones announced this week, with sources telling CowboysSI.com that the club's scientific studies are establishing that the use of "pods'' (fans clustered together in small groups) might allow "30-to 50-percent capacity'' at the venue in Arlington.

"The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans,'' Jones said. "I think it's important. I think it's important individually. I think it's important for the country. The NFL can be an inspirational part of how we address COVID, not only this year but how we go into 2021."

Jones, though, also noted that there is "in this country'' an ongoing debate about such matters. "A 50-50 debate about going back to school. a 50-50 debate about wearing masks,'' he said. "It's all about a challenge.''

The 50-50 debate means there are no "right'' answers. It means each club picks which side of the "50'' to be on. The Texans, for reasons of safety, have for now made their choice.