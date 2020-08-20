SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeGM ReportGame DayHouston TexansNews
Search

Texans 'Expert' Predicts 7-9; Let's Argue 'Science'

Mike Fisher

"Opinions,'' goes the G-rated version of the saying, "are like noses: Everybody has one and they all smell.''

Therefore, who are we to say that USA TODAY Sports' prediction for the 2020 Houston Texans - back-to-back winners of the AFC South - are destined to be "losers''?

To Houston's credit, for all the criticism that sometimes comes this franchise's way, the Texans aren't just playoff-berths winners of the division in 2018 and 2019; they've won it four times in the last five seasons.

In "The .500 League'' that is the NFL (by parity-driven design)? That's almost dynastic.

And that's our first argument against the idea of Houston slipping into Losersville. Traditionally, we give the defending champ a little respect. Yes, Team A winning a division one year often leads to Team B winning it the next. But shouldn't Houston get credit for being Team Teflon in that regard? The usual rules - four out of five years the division champ! - don't seem to stick here.

An expanded 14-team field should help the chances that Houston (and, well, everybody else) makes the playoffs again. Hurting Houston's chances? Well, the opening schedule: Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers, Vikings.

Our other issue with this prediction, and most predictions like it: USA TODAY seems to suggest it has applied some sort of "science'' to come up with its belief that the Tennessee Titans will win the division at 10-6, with the Indianapolis Colts also finishing 10-6 and going to the playoffs as a wild-card.

Maybe, but ... we shouldn't pretend there is a "science'' to this. And the USA TODAY author suggests otherwise when he writes, "(Note on methodology: Using the most current information, I simply predict winners and losers for all 256 regular-season games to arrive at my projections ...''

Um, "methodology''? Are we to assume that the author is using a system better than the rest of us use ... which is, um, "guessing''?

A true belief that Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and coach Bill O'Brien will win again, or a true belief that they will fade, is not based on "science'' or "methodology'' or on the magical skill to "simply predict 256 games.''

Doing so would make one an expert on every team ... in every matchup ... in every game, some to be played five months from now. The national experts do not possess that level of insight. Nobody does. The Houston Texans' track record might not earn them respect from national media ... but should earn them faith from Houston Texans fans.

Comments

Houston Texans

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fresh Start: How P.J. Hall Can Make Texans Roster

Houston Texans defensive tackle P.J. Hall has a fresh start and the potential, but has much to prove if he is to make the final cut

Anthony Wood

Will Fuller: 'Ball Out' Now, Texans Contract Later

Rebounding Receiver Will Fuller: 'Ball Out' Now, New Houston Texans Contract Later

Mike Fisher

Texans Camp: 'Sky Is The Limit' for LB Jonathan Greenard

Houston Texans Camp: Coach Says 'Sky Is The Limit' for Rookie LB Jonathan Greenard

Anthony Wood

Back With Brawn: Texans O-Line Set for Breakout Season

As All 5 Starters Are Returning, The Houston Texans Offensive Line - Back With Brawn - Seems Set for A Breakout Season

Anthony Wood

Keke Key For Houston Texans? A Healthy WR Coutee In 2020

Though he has shown his ability to be productive, Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee's main focus for the 2020 season is likely going to be his ability to stay healthy

Matt Galatzan

by

Daylan

Texas Camp: Eric Murray Potential At Safety With Justin Reid? 'Limitless'

Houston Texas Camp: Eric Murray Potential At Safety With Justin Reid? 'Limitless'

Mike Fisher

Texans Camp: It's J.J. Watt Vs. 'Father Time' - And A Solution

Houston Texans Camp: It's J.J. Watt Vs. 'Father Time' - And Coach O'Brien A Solution

Anthony Wood

Our Predicted Texans Lineup - With RB David Johnson As Key

Our Predicted Houston Texans Lineup - With RB David Johnson As Key

Anthony Wood

Texans Camp: Laremy Tunsil And 'The Whole Package'

Houston Texans Camp: Pro Bowl Tackle Laremy Tunsil in 2020? 'The Whole Package'

Mike Fisher

Texans Camp: WR Kenny Stills Moves to Active Roster

Houston Texans Camp: WR Kenny Stills Moves to Active Roster

Mike Fisher