SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansPlayersNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Injury Report: Four Questionable For Week 2

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans have released their final injury report before this weekend's game at NRG Stadium. Hosting the Baltimore Ravens, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is going to need as many of his starters as possible if they are to provide an upset against one of this seasons Super Bowl favorites, but it is not looking good.

DNP

Will Fuller, WR

Limited

Brandin Cooks, WR (Questionable)

Tytus Howard, OT (Questionable)

Duke Johnson, RB (Questionable)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Questionable)

J.J. Watt, DE

Full

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Jonathan Greenard, OLB

Fuller is a new addition to the Texans' injury report today, however, given his lengthy injury history and the fact he is not listed as questionable it was likely to manage his reps. The same can be said of defensive standout Watt, although he is dealing with a hip issue.

Rookie outside linebacker Greenard looks set to make his bow for the Texans who, potentially without Kalambayi, will be in need of depth at linebacker.

It would be a surprise, to say the least, if Duke Johnson played this week given the sprained ankle he suffered in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, expect to see the returning Gillaspia used as a blocker for David Johnson who will be the bell cow for this offense. 

Sticking with offense are the two biggest concerns. Cooks said to be "on the upswing'' but was questionable all of last week and an eventual game-time decision, and it seems his quad injury is still a lingering concern. If he should not make Week 2, expect to see Keke Coutee take his spot on the active roster.

Second-year starting right tackle Howard being listed as questionable is a big worry. He is key to this offensive line and consistency in their starters is something they have been looking forward to this season. 

Should he not make the game though, backup Roderick Johnson is most likely to take his place with fourth-round rookie Charlie Heck moving in as backup.

Houston is indicating that Cooks and Howard plan to play - a helpful "most-hands-on-deck'' approach for the Texans.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Houston Texans

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Running Backs in Houston Texans History

Even though the Houston Texans have only been around for about two decades, they've managed to produce several standout running backs. Read on to discover the best running backs in franchise history.

Andrew Harner

by

AlTruckee

How To Watch: Texans vs. Ravens

The Houston Texans Take The Field On Sunday For Their Home Opener Facing Another Tough Test In The Baltimore Ravens

Matt Galatzan

Ravens Comp For Texans QB Deshaun Watson? LeBron

The Baltimore Ravens Are Preparing For NFL Week 2 at Houston by Comparing Texans QB Deshaun Watson to the (almost) incomparable LeBron James

Mike Fisher

Cobb Pinpoints Texans Week 2 Need Vs. Ravens

Houston WR Randall Cobb Pinpoints The Texans Week 2 Need Against The Ravens: "Urgency''

Mike Fisher

NFL Star Deion On Verge Of Taking Over Jackson State - But Can Deion Coach?

Jackson State Is Reportedly Preparing to Hire Former Dallas Cowboys Superstar Deion Sanders As Its Head Coach - Leaving One Glaring Question ...

Mike Fisher

Deshaun & Co: ‘Cool’ Advancement Of NFL Black QBs

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson & Company Lead ‘Cool’ Advancement Of NFL Black QBs

Mike Fisher

Texans Injury Report: Linebacker Depth Takes A Hit

The Houston Texans have revealed Thursday's injury report as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens

Anthony R Wood

'Click!' Texans QB Deshaun Watson Is Getting Sued For ... What?!

'Click!' Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Is Getting Sued For ... What?!

Mike Fisher

Rookie Review: The Quick Learning Curve of Texans CB John Reid

Week 1 Rookie Review: The Quick NFL Learning Curve of Houston Texans CB John Reid

Matthew Postins

Texans Injury Report: Rookie Set for Week 2 Debut

The Houston Texans have revealed their Week 2 injury report and the news is positive for a particular rookie.

Anthony R Wood