Texans Injury Report: Four Questionable For Week 2

The Houston Texans have released their final injury report before this weekend's game at NRG Stadium. Hosting the Baltimore Ravens, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is going to need as many of his starters as possible if they are to provide an upset against one of this seasons Super Bowl favorites, but it is not looking good.

DNP

Will Fuller, WR

Limited

Brandin Cooks, WR (Questionable)

Tytus Howard, OT (Questionable)

Duke Johnson, RB (Questionable)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Questionable)

J.J. Watt, DE

Full

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Jonathan Greenard, OLB

Fuller is a new addition to the Texans' injury report today, however, given his lengthy injury history and the fact he is not listed as questionable it was likely to manage his reps. The same can be said of defensive standout Watt, although he is dealing with a hip issue.

Rookie outside linebacker Greenard looks set to make his bow for the Texans who, potentially without Kalambayi, will be in need of depth at linebacker.

It would be a surprise, to say the least, if Duke Johnson played this week given the sprained ankle he suffered in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, expect to see the returning Gillaspia used as a blocker for David Johnson who will be the bell cow for this offense.

Sticking with offense are the two biggest concerns. Cooks said to be "on the upswing'' but was questionable all of last week and an eventual game-time decision, and it seems his quad injury is still a lingering concern. If he should not make Week 2, expect to see Keke Coutee take his spot on the active roster.

Second-year starting right tackle Howard being listed as questionable is a big worry. He is key to this offensive line and consistency in their starters is something they have been looking forward to this season.

Should he not make the game though, backup Roderick Johnson is most likely to take his place with fourth-round rookie Charlie Heck moving in as backup.

Houston is indicating that Cooks and Howard plan to play - a helpful "most-hands-on-deck'' approach for the Texans.