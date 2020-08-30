After months of speculation, the Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a new deal for standout linebacker Zach Cunningham with just two weeks to go until the 2020 NFL season kicks off.

The former Vanderbilt second-round pick has put pen to paper on a four-year $58-million deal, averaging out at $14.5 million-per-year according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

This new deal makes Cunningham one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL, and deservedly so. A premier run-stopper and tackler, Cunningham has been overlooked by many in the NFL for some time.

But no more.

A Pro Bowl alternate in 2019, Cunningham has led the Texans in tackles for the last two seasons. The 25-year-old is fresh off of a particularly stellar season which he finished with 142 tackles (sixth-most in the NFL), and 99 solo tackles (second-most in the NFL).

The Texans linebacker corps now contains three starters on $50-million-plus contracts, with Cunningham joining Whitney Mercilus and Benardrick McKinney in that illustrious bracket.

It now remains just a matter of time before the Texans hope to complete a new deal for star quarterback Deshaun Watson who is set for a potentially record-breaking payday.