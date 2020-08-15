SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans Camp: OLB Duke Ejiofor Sustains Torn ACL

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor - the Houston-area native who missed all of the 2019 NFL season due to a torn Achilles tendon a year ago - on Friday collided with horrible injury luck once again.

Ejiofor tore an anterior cruciate ligament at Friday’s training camp practice, as Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle  is the first to report.

Ejiofor, 25, was a Texans a sixth-round NFL Draft choice in 2018 out of Wake Forest. He was a contributor in that rookie season as he played 12 games and was responsible for nine tackles, a sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Ejiofor was also a helper on Houston's special-teams units.

The 6-4, 255-pounder is a local favorite, having played at Alief Taylor High School. After his 2013 graduation, he moved on to Wake Forest University, where he recorded 50 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles as a college junior. As a sophomore, Ejiofor led Wake Forest with 4.5 sacks despite missing half the season due to a concussion. He had a dozen tackles and two sacks as a freshman.

As the Houston Chronicle noted at the time, Ejiofor could have gone higher in that NFL Draft but for the labrum surgery he underwent on his right shoulder that season. And now ... he finds himself chased by yet another injury challenge.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
GNBUZZ
GNBUZZ

How big a loss is this for the Texans' D?

