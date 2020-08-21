Texans QB Deshaun: Big Expectations For Tunsil

Since the departure of stalwart left tackle Duane Brown in 2017, the Houston Texans had struggled to find his long-term replacement. Fast-forward two years and head coach Bill O'Brien makes a bold move to bring in promising young tackle Laremy Tunsil. And ... how it has paid off.

The 26-year-old finished his first season in Houston having allowed just three sacks on his way to a Pro Bowl debut.

A former Miami Dolphins first-round pick, Tunsil cemented himself as a vital part of this Texans offense, doing his part to help star quarterback Deshaun Watson amass 3,852 passing yards, 413 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns during the regular season. And according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Watson has high expectations from Tunsil in 2020.

"To know the whole offense, see him work, see him get healthy, it’s been incredible," said Watson. "We’ve built that chemistry off the field as more than just being a teammate, as a brother. I know he’s going to have another, even better season this year."

Tunsil signed a new three-year, $66 million deal earlier this year, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. In July it was announced by NFL Network that Tunsil had been ranked 66th among the Top 100 players of 2019.

Coach Mike Devlin's offensive line has gone through a huge transformation this past year with the additions of rookies Tytus Howard and Max Scharping along with Tunsil. Despite the lack of reps together entering 2019 and the huge adjustments required of rookies entering the NFL, Watson was sacked just 44 times, a vast improvement on the 62 he endured the previous season.

With no changes to the starting line expected this season, this cohesion and consistency should help bring the best out of this rapidly improving line, allowing Watson to thrive for years to come, with Tunsil leading the way.