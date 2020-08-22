Texans QB Deshaun Watson Joins Nike 11-Online

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may only be 24. But to many of the next generation's NFL stars, he is already an idol. Now, per houstontexans.com, the two-time Pro Bowler will be joining Nike's 11-Online program to help mentor his game's future QBs.

According to the Texans:

It will give high school players comprehensive training instruction, including team-building, position-specific drills and leadership development. Nike wanted to create a one-of-a-kind virtual experience emphasizing on and off the field growth.

The opportunity to learn from the best in the game is something young athletes can usually only dream of. But thanks to Nike's new initiative, lockdown can be turned into a chance to learn from the likes of Watson.

The Texans signal-caller will be coaching QBs alongside his own QB coach Quincy Avery. Watson goes through three separate drills in the 11-Online program including the shuffle drill, flat escape, and QB conditioning. According to Watson, these are all drills that "I do on a daily basis to prep me and get me ready for Sundays."

Lead by 11-Online's head coach and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, players will have the chance to learn from other headliners such as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and more per CNBC.

We know about Watson's leadership in so many ways, including inside the Texans locker room and huddle ...

But now kids are going to know it.

For the next generation of NFL superstars, what more could they want in a time of lockdown than to spend it with the likes of Watson? Here, they have a chance to learn from the best the league has to offer and to see and hear first hand the work that goes into reaching the dream that is the NFL.