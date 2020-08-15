The Houston Texans continued to free up cap space on Saturday for the 2020 and 2021 seasons — cap space with a purpose.

Defensive end Angelo Blackson penned a restructured deal which will keep him in the Lone Star State through 2021. In doing so, the Texans’ front office has cleared $1.5 million in cap space this season alone. The 27-year-old is now set to make $2.5 million in 2020.

This move follows two other recent contract adjustments with offensive linemen Zach Fulton and Senio Kelemente. These three moves have freed up a combined $8 million for the Texans amounting to a total of $22.423 million in available cap space, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

All of this leads to the question: What is Bill O’Brien planning?

It's a question fans and the media alike have struggled to answer since day one. The timing of these moves likely point to an impending announcement with large ramifications for the team. The most likely options are a new deal for quarterback Deshaun Watson or the return of Jadeveon Clowney.

The Lone State’s Star

It is common knowledge that the Texans are working to keep star quarterback at NRG Stadium. From the start, the former Clemson Tigers standout has brought a spark to this previously stuttering offense and solidified the most important position on any team. After fellow 2017 draftee Patrick Mahomes signed a record-breaking 10-year, $503 million deal, expectations remain that Watson will be signing a shorter but similarly lucrative deal in the near future.

“We feel so strongly about him in this offense, in this organization. We want him here for a long time. We'd love to have Deshaun here,” said O’Brien in a July press conference, according to Wilson.

The 2019 Pro Bowler enters this season with a revamped offense and an offensive line that includes the NFL’s highest-paid offensive tackle in fellow Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil, yet another sign that GM O’Brien is not afraid to splash the cash when necessary.

Return of Clowney?

Given their recent loss of backup linebacker Duke Ejiofor to a season-ending ACL tear, thinning an already somewhat depleted pass rush, it is likely they are looking for depth on defense. Besides stars J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s unit lacks veteran backups at outside linebacker and defensive end. The free-agent market currently holds a few potential answers with the likes of Clay Matthews and Jabaal Sheard both still available, however, it is a former Texan who could provide the answer.

Clowney, Houston’s first overall pick in 2014, left O’Brien’s side via a trade with Seattle in 2019 after contract negotiations broke down. An excellent pass rusher and run stopper, he remains a free agent after failing to reach agreements with the likes of the Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans among others so far this year.

While it seems unlikely that the Texans would bring back a player who left under somewhat of a cloud just a year ago, his knowledge of the system and his market value seemingly dropping somewhat in recent months may just open the door for O’Brien to swoop in with what would be one of the most unexpected moves of this preseason. As is usual with the enigmatic Texans coach, only time will tell.

But something is coming.