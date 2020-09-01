Texans Reflections: The Laremy Tunsil & Kenny Stills Trade - One Year Later

The Houston Texans and head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien raised a few eyebrows around the NFL when they agreed to trade two first-round picks and a second-rounder for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills on August 31, 2019.

One year on, and this hefty price tag has certainly paid dividends so far.

A Quick Reminder

The Texans were well aware that they were going to need serious reinforcements upfront if they were to get the most out of star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The makeshift Texans offensive line allowed Watson to be sacked a wince-inducing 62 times in 2018, resulting in him suffering "a cracked rib, a bruised lung, and a partially collapsed lung during the Texans' win over the Cowboys in Week 5," according to Jay Glazer.



They began by drafting offensive tackle Tytus Howard 23rd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama State. Following shortly afterward was the arrival of offensive lineman Max Scharping out of Northern Illinois 55th overall. The Texans continued to overhaul their line with the subsequent trade for Tunsil and a three-year $33 million extension for center Nick Martin.

As a result, 2019 marked somewhat of a u-turn in the performance of coach Mike Devlin's offensive line. While certainly not perfect, their 44 sacks allowed was a significant improvement on the previous season, especially when considering that the line consisted of a recently acquired tackle and two rookies who were certainly thrown in at the deep end.

These improvements meant Watson finished the season with 3,852 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns. He fared equally well on the ground, recording 413 rushing yards and a further seven touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Carlos Hyde was able to finish his first and only season in Houston with 1,070 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Altogether, Houston's offensive line allowed for the 15th-most passing yards in the NFL, and ninth-most rushing. A sizable step in the right direction.

Howard was rewarded by being named in the PFWA All-Rookie team, while Tunsil was named to his first Pro Bowl and negotiated a new three-year $66 million deal with O'Brien's club. Combine this with Scharping's impressive rookie season, and Watson's blindside protection looks strong for the coming years.

Of course, there was more to this deal than just the acquisition of Tunsil. Stills proved a shrewd addition to their receiving corps, too. Always a threat when he sets foot on the turf, he was reliable and consistently productive. When on the field alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, the trio was tough to cover at the best of times.

Stills' reliability is shown by his 72.7-percent reception percentage, 561 receiving yards, and six touchdowns, all on just 40 receptions. Now 28 and entering the final year of his current deal, Stills is part of a markedly different looking receiving corps this season with Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb having joined the group in place of Hopkins.

Value For Money?

There is no knowing whether or not this trade will have proved value for money until years from now. Once the draft picks traded have either proved fruitful or meaningless in the long run, then we will have a better impression of how good or bad a deal this turned out to be. As it stands, Houston's 26th overall pick in 2020 ended up being traded to the Green Bay Packers, who selected quarterback Jordan Love in a trade that seemingly split their fanbase.

As it stands, it seems Houston got exactly what it needed: Arguably the best tackle in the NFL and a solid receiver who gives Watson yet another target. Given that draft picks are often the equivalent of throwing darts in the dark, O'Brien came out of this deal with two impactful players who were ready to go from Day One and came with little to no risk.

O'Brien took a big risk but it has paid off. Watson remained healthy, Houston's offense took a step forward, and the Texans are now able to focus on other areas of need and have solidified their line for at least the next three or so years.

One year later, Trader Bill can count this one a win.