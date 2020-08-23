SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans Sign Vet Special-Team Ace Daren Bates

Anthony Wood

The Houston Texans roster has seen a few changes this weekend as Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season approaches. Undrafted rookie linebacker Jan Johnson out of Penn State was cut on Sunday, with Bill O'Brien adding veteran linebacker Daren Bates and long-snapper Anthony Kukwa after successful tryouts.

"Daren Bates, he's been a very productive special teams linebacker," said O'Brien via a pool report. "He played at Tennessee and Oakland and Tracy Smith had a familiarity with him. And then we also added a long snapper, linebacker named Anthony Kukwa."

Both of these additions will primarily affect newly-appointed special teams coordinator Smith's unit. 

29-year-old Bates is entering his eighth NFL season, having come out of Auburn an undrafted free agent in 2013. In 105 league appearances to date, Bates has played primarily on special teams with just 11 defensive snaps recorded in 2019 with the Titans, a team he waved a fond farewell to on Twitter this Sunday.

Bates will add depth at a position where the Texans are lacking behind starters Zach Cunningham, Benardrick McKinney, and special teams ace Dylan Cole. The veteran will also add experience and leadership to this young special-teams group as a former Rams and Titans captain, per Aaron Wilson.

Meanwhile, Kukwa is likely seen as a potential practice squad addition. With the NFL allowing 16-man practice squad's in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a player with experience as both a long snapper and linebacker could give then a backup should Jon Weeks, entering his 11th straight year in Houston, go down this season.

