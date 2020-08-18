During Eric Murray's time in the NFL, he's been recognized for his versatility - which, given the fact that the Houston Texans are his third pro team, usually means there is a ceiling on his ability.

"Limitless,'' is the word used by Murray about his new partnership with the established Texans safety Justin Reid. “We’re learning new stuff and getting a feel for each other. I feel like once we really click and get our camaraderie down as a group, it’ll be real good.”

Murray, 26, is entering his fifth NFL season. He's been with the Chiefs and with the Browns and has never quite become a full-time starter. But Murray signed here as a free agent in March with a three-year contract that can be worth $20.25 million.

As far as coach Bill O'Brien regarding the pair's work at training camp, so far, so good.

“They’re both very smart players and good pros,” O’Brien said. “Eric’s played a lot of football in this league and fills a lot of different roles for us. He’s involved in different parts of the defense and on special teams. He’s been a real good addition to our team.”

Ah, the "different roles'' thing. Versatility is great; an old coaching credo is that a player needs to be able to do at least two things well.

Murray thinks he's there. And of course, thinks Reid is as well.

“I think we complement each other by the mental part of the game (and) being on the same page so we can fool (offenses) into whatever look we have going,” Murray said.

But Murray said the two safeties offer different styles.

“I think in ways we’re different,'' he said. "He’s more of an enforcer type. I’m more of (the) covering type. I can bring some physicality too, but I think that’s what separates us.”

The proven strength of the 5-11, 199-pound Murray is on special teams. In theory, that would could as one thing he already does very well. That second thing that would make him a successful full-time starter? The Texans think he can cover and can make plays near the line of scrimmage, too.

“It’s a great opportunity to be part of something great,” Murray said. “I think before I got here, they were building something great, and now that I’ve been immersed into the culture, I feel the same way. To be a focal point of that, I’m really excited for the challenge.”

Achieving at a "limitless'' level seems a lofty goal. But becoming a full-time starter and a viable partner with Justin Reid? Houston clearly thinks Eric Murray is ready for that.