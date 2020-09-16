How Low Did The Texans Go In SI's NFL Rankings?

From 11th to 17th. Quite a tumble. But we'll doubt even the most avid Houston Texans fan has an argument with it.

Generally, though, it's an ever-divisive topic - which is part of the fun. The NFL power rankings usually never fail to split the public ... but this week might be a little bit different. Sports Illustrated and "The MMQB'' place the Houston Texans at 17th after a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I still think the Texans are capable of having a really good season. It may not have felt like it on Thursday night, but I want to judge them against teams that aren’t the Chiefs. Kansas City is going to make a lot of teams look overmatched this year. Still, I moved Houston down a few spots accordingly. - Mitch Goldich, SI.

That seems fair. Falling from 11th just a week ago, their placement isn't a surprise given their performance.

While not wholly unexpected given their lack of preseason games and many new offensive and defensive playmakers, Houston looked particularly rusty missing 20 tackles, and looking confused and at times lost on both sides of the ball.

As a result, their ranking seems even-handed, even perhaps generous. There cannot be many arguments about those placed above them (although we are sure there will be), other than the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given that the Philly offense surrendered an troubling eight sacks and two interceptions in their loss to the Washington Football Team, it seems harsh to rank them above the Texans.

A Tough Two Weeks

Missed blocks, drops, and a stout Chiefs defense stifled the new-look Texans offense, with new play-caller Tim Kelly having to keep it relatively conservative against a troublesome pass rush.

Meanwhile, on defense, first-year coordinator Anthony Weaver's unit struggled against rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown.

READ MORE: Chiefs 34, Texans 20: Analyzing The Good And Not So Good

Week 2 will be a similarly tough test for the Texans as they host reigning NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens.

READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Bucs Rise, Pats and Texans Fall

Currently ranked third in SI's power rankings after their impressive 38-6 victory over the sputtering Cleveland Browns, the Texans must put last week's performance behind them if they are to stall their drop down the SI rankings, which you can read above.