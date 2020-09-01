SI.com
Texans Trim Roster By Cutting Three

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans have begun trimming their roster ahead of the 2020 NFL season with two defensive players and one on the offense headed out of NRG Stadium.

As indicated by head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien on Monday, the Texans have indeed begun to 'chip away' at their roster as they aim to hit the magic 53-man marker by 3 p.m. CT  on the 5th of September. 

The first to be let go by the Texans were defensive tackle Albert Huggins, quarterback Alex McGough and linebacker Daren Bates. 

The biggest surprise here is, by far, special-teams ace Bates. The 29-year-old only signed for the Texans on August 22 after three successful years with the Tennessee Titans but is one of the first to be relieved of his duties. 

Huggins likely lost his grip on the backup defensive tackle spot when they claimed former second-round pick, P.J. Hall, off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. 

McGough's departure narrows their quarterback room to Deshaun Watson and A.J. McCarron. Unless they sign Cody Kessler, whom they worked out just last week.McCarron enters 2020 as the backup to Watson for the second-consecutive season.

McGough and Huggins both spent time on the Texans' practice squad in 2019, and should they clear waivers do not be surprised if they return, with depth more important than usual entering a COVID-19-stricken season.

The Houston Texans will continue this process over the course of this week before fully turning their attention to the prep for the Week 1 season-opening NFL game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

