SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansPlayersNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Injury Report: How Are Texans Tackles?

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans enter Week 3 with much to prove. After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens so far this season, Bill O'Brien's 0-2 team heads to Heinz Field with a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers next on the schedule. 

And Houston's latest injury report features some potentially troubling inclusions.

Full

Tytus Howard, RT

Limited

Brandin Cooks, WR

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Duke Johnson, RB

Peter Kalambayi, LB

Laremy Tunsil, LT

J.J. Watt, DE

The two starting offensive tackles being listed is a concern. Houston faces a Steelers defense that ranks second in the NFL in yards allowed so far this season. 

Keith Butler's defense has been stout so far to say the least, with T.J. Watt leading the league in sacks (2.5), Vince Williams in tackles for loss (6), and Tyson Alualu making a real name for himself upfront. 

As such, listing both Howard and Tunsil on the injury report is a concern. Their offensive line has struggled to find their form so far this season, and against a defense like Pittsburgh's they cannot afford to lose two of their starters.

Sticking on offense, Cooks' inclusion is no surprise as he has been hampered by a quad injury both games so far. Duke Johnson continues his rehab after suffering a sprained ankle against the Chiefs.

O'Brien stated on Wednesday that Johnson's status is currently "day-to-day."

Gillaspia left the Ravens game with a concussion so his inclusion is no surprise, while wide receiver Will Fuller not being included is a positive indication that his health is improving.

Moving onto the defense, Watt may be listed with a groin injury but don't expect this to prevent him from playing. This may be his only chance to face-off against both of his brothers, T.J. and Derek, in the same NFL game. 

In any case, the Texans have been managing his reps carefully for some time, so expect to see him listed more often than not.

Finally, linebacker Kalambayi missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury and so it was to be expected that they would proceed with caution to begin this week. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Houston Texans

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Underdog Texans: 'Nobody Wants To Be In This Position'

Underdog Houston Texans Prep For Week 3 At Pittsburgh: 'Nobody Wants To Be In This Position'

Mike Fisher

by

AlTruckee

'What, Me Worry?' (Yes, If You're 0-2 Texans)

'What, Me Worry?' (Yes, If You're The 0-2 Houston Texans, You Worry)

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Texans Power Rankings: 'Best 0-2 Team in NFL'?

The Houston Texans continue to slide in SI's latest NFL Power Rankings, falling below their AFC South rivals.

Anthony R Wood

Have Texans Found New Answer At Safety?

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien spoke to the media on Monday about second-year Lonnie Johnson Jr.'s recent performances at safety, and his future looks bright.

Anthony R Wood

'Cobra Kai': Ravens Kick The Texans - And Their Logo

'Cobra Kai': The Baltimore Ravens Kick The Houston Texans - And RB Mark Ingram Kicks The Logo

Mike Fisher

Texans J.J. Watt On 'Selfish' Ross Blacklock Ejection

Houston Texans five-time All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt discusses rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock's 'selfish' ejection.

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

Texans Transactions: Pro Bowl Returner Joins Practice Squad

The Houston Texans have signed a former second-round pick and a former Pro Bowl returner to their practice squad.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Week 2: The Good, The Bad, And The Very Ugly

The Baltimore Ravens delivered the Houston Texans their second consecutive loss of the season to their doorstep in what was a disjointed performance.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Lose: Back To The Drawing Board

The Houston Texans Could Not Have Asked For A Tougher Schedule To Start The Season, But They Are Capable Of Much More Than They Have Shown Thus Far

Matt Galatzan

Ravens Shred Texans, 33-16, Dump Houston To 0-2

Baltimore Ravens Shred Texans, 33-16, Sending Houston Into 0-2 NFL Hole

Mike Fisher