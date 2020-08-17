Our Predicted Texans Lineup - With RB David Johnson As Key

The Houston Texans enter the 2020 season with a number of fresh faces on board. Not only will the coaching staff look significantly different this season with new play-callers in all three phases, but the starting line-up is shaping up to be significantly different from last season as well.

Our projected starting lineups ... and thoughts on each group:

Offense

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: David Johnson

WR: Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb

TE: Darren Fells

OL: Laremy Tunsil, Max Scharping, Nick Martin, Zach Fulton, Tytus Howard

Following in from his 2019 Pro Bowl season, Watson is a lock to start at quarterback for the foreseeable future. He passed for 3,852 yards last season and 26 touchdowns for a second consecutive year. A dual-threat incarnate, Watson should thrive behind the same line that took a big leap forward last season.

Tunsil is arguably one of the best left tackles in football, while Howard was named in the PFWA All-Rookie lineup in 2019 despite only playing in 8 games due to injury. This line may have allowed 44 sacks last season, but given that it was, for the most part, a new group of players they formed a formidable unit with great potential.

David Johnson should fit like a glove into Tim Kelly and Bill O'Brien's offensive scheme. A powerful runner and impressive receiver alike, his ability to provide options besides on the ground should provide an upgrade at the position, and a dangerous tandem with Duke Johnson.

The receiving room looks very different without DeAndre Hopkins leading the offense. However, this diverse and extremely quick group will be a matchup nightmare when you throw in the two dual-threat backs and the red zone master that is tight end Fells.

Defense

DE: J.J. Watt, Charles Omenihu

DT: Ross Blacklock (R)

OLB: Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin

MLB: Benardrick McKinney, Zach Cunningham

SS: Eric Murray

FS: Justin Reid

CB: Lonnie Johnson, Bradley Roby

Assuming the Texans opt to stick with their usual 3-4 scheme under newly appointed coordinator Anthony Weaver, This defense features primarily familiar faces. Watt and Mercilus will highlight their pass rush, with second-year Omenihu looking to build off of a promising rookie year. Second-round rookie Blacklock looks a potential steal and will look to replace D.J. Reader at the heart of this front three.

Cunningham and McKinney are, in our opinion, extremely underrated. Cunningham's stock has been rising fast these past two seasons as he edges closer to a new contract, while 2018 Pro Bowler McKinney will continue to lead this linebacker group.

Mercilus will look to start this season as he did last when he recorded five sacks and four forced fumbles through Week 4. Martin isn't a lock-on opposite Mercilus, with rookie Jonathan Greenard another potential starter should he hit the ground running and special teams ace Brennan Scarlett another candidate.

Reid enters his third season finally healthy. Having played through a wrist injury and torn labrum in his shoulder his first two seasons respectively, he appears to be fit and ready to go as arguably the strongest player in this secondary. Murray looks the favorite to start alongside Reid following the departure of Tashaun Gipson in April.

Roby returns at cornerback after signing a new 3-year $31.5 million deal earlier this year, while Lonnie Johnson will look to solidify his position as a starter on this defense after a mixed rookie year.

Special Teams

P: Bryan Anger

K: Ka'imi Fairbairn

LS: Jon Weeks

PR/KR: Keke Coutee

Tracy Smith takes over as coordinator after the departure of long-time mentor Brad Seely. Anger won the starting job last season and following a strong first season at NRG Stadium looks set to return. Fairbairn signed a new four-year, $17.65 million deal back in March, showing the team's intent to lock him in for the long-run. Weeks will be returning for his 11th NFL season, all of which he has spent with the Texans. The longest-tenured player on the roster, his consistency, and professionalism have made him a stalwart on the Texans roster this last decade.

DeAndre Carter has been O'Brien's preferred return man since his arrival through the waiver wire in late 2018. However, with a crowded receiver room to cut down, in our opinion, the Texans would be better off going with the younger Coutee in the long-term also giving him a chance to return to his extremely impressive 2018 rookie form.

In the end, the Hopkins-Johnson trade remains central to judging the 2020 Texans - making David Johnson a pivot point of this season.